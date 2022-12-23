PM Modi chairs review meeting on India’s COVID-19 situation amid spike in cases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with ministers and senior officials on December 22 to review the Covid situation in India following four cases of the Omicron sub-variant discovered in the country.

It is expected that after the meeting, states will likely issue advisories to insist on masks and social distancing and prevent crowds during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Meanwhile, the central government has already started randomly testing foreign visitors at major international airports. According to the details, it is expected that the quarantine and testing infrastructure can be restored within the next seven days.

The virtual high-level meeting was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, NITI CEO Aayog Parameswaran Iyer and others.

India had reported four cases of the BF.7 omicron subvariant which is driving the current outbreak of infections in China. Sources claim that around 10 different variants of covid-19 are found in the country, the latest being BF.7.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stressed the need to raise community awareness for continued implementation of COVID Appropriate Behavior (CAB), especially in view of the upcoming festival season.

On December 21, the Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath issued a statewide alert and intensified preparedness. The government has also ordered to collect samples from COVID suspects and conduct their research.

With contributions from the agency.