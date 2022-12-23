Donald Trump paid no income tax in 2020, how is that possible for a billionaire?





Former U.S. President Donald Trump paid no federal income tax in 2020, according to documents released by the House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday. The committee was able to show that the billionaire used very aggressive tax strategies and questionable deductions to reduce his tax liability.

Paying no income tax does not mean that Trump had no “income” during that year. In fact, it is possible to be the richest person in the world, live in a country that raises income tax, and pay no income tax. The secret behind this, exploited by rich people around the world, lies in the differentiation of wealth and income. Evasion vs Avoidance

Non-payment of tax, whether on income or anything else, can be obtained in two ways. One involves having a tax debt and not paying the tax. This usually involves concealing income or other information and is a violation of tax laws. Such a practice is called tax evasion and is obviously illegal. The ultra-rich are usually too smart to attempt this.

The second method is to reduce its tax liability by legal means. This may be interpreted as unethical, but it is acceptable in the eyes of the law. Such tax evasion is common behavior among the wealthiest people. In fact, Tesla boss Elon Musk, who until a few weeks ago was the richest person on the planet, didn’t pay a single penny in income tax in 2018.

Jeff Bezos, who topped the list of the world’s richest people before Musk got there, paid no income tax in 2007. Michael Bloomberg, the media mogul, is another multi-billionaire famous who had reached zero income tax. status in the recent past.

This does not mean that they did not accumulate wealth during the years when they were not subject to income tax. It’s just that they were able to offset their income with other losses they suffered. Tax laws are designed in such a way that, in many cases, one can offset profits one has made with losses incurred in other ways, in order to reduce the total tax payable. Unsurprisingly, the super-rich take advantage of this loophole very effectively.

This gray line between wealth and income is also the reason why Mukesh Ambani, the second richest person in India, can afford to take zero rupees as salary from his flagship Reliance Industries for two consecutive years. It is not that he renounces the remuneration of all the efforts he puts into his enterprise; instead, he simply reduces his tax liability.

