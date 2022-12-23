Everything will spiral out of control unless snap polls are held, warns Imran Khan amid power politics in Punjab





PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses party workers and supporters via video link on December 22, 2022. Screenshot/YouTube/PTIPTI leader also urges judiciary and establishment to speed up elections. Imran Khan accuses “a man” of overthrowing his government. “A man decided to end party,” says the ousted prime minister.

Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan reiterated his call for early elections on Thursday, urging the ‘establishment’ and the ‘judiciary’ to play their part to avert further economic destruction and political instability in the country.

We are afraid that everything will get out of control if [general] elections are not happening anytime soon, he said, addressing his workers and supporters via video link from his residence at Zaman Park in Lahore.

Imran Khan, who was removed from power by a vote of no confidence in the National Assembly in April this year, also reminded his supporters that the PTI had won the by-election despite alleged rigging. He added that his assassination was decided following the victorious approach of his parties.

The PTI leader said that even though his party has governments in two provinces and governs more than 66% of the country, he decided on the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

Last week, the former Prime Minister announced that the dissolution of the assemblies in the two provinces would take place on Friday (tomorrow).

It’s everyone’s battle, but not those whose money is overseas, Khan said, pointing to the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government at the Centre. He added that the nation rejects the band of thieves.

I want to remind the nation that his ousted PTI government has led the country to economic progress, the ousted prime minister has said.

He went on to say that one man’s decision overthrew his government, deeming it cruel.

A man has enmity [towards PTI]. He decided to end the party. He has decided to terminate Imran Khan, Khan said without naming the person he was referring to.

The PTI government gave the highest growth rate in the history of Pakistan when the economy was growing, he added. The country’s wealth increased by 5.7% and 6% in the third and fourth years. The country had never progressed to this point.

Khan said he had never seen the nation enter a dark period in his 70 years of life. Our country is bogged down in quicksand.

He said he was addressing Pakistanis who did not launder their money overseas rather than those who looted the country.

PTI supporters staged a large demonstration in front of the Governor’s House in Lahore. Ahead of Imran Khan’s speech, party workers also chanted slogans against the governor and also brought a 100-meter-long PTI flag to show their support for the party chairman.

Ahead of Imran Khans speech, PTI focal person for economy Hammad Azhar mocked Home Minister Rana Sanaullah saying that while he was trying to seal the Punjab CM house, the PTI supporters sealed off the governor’s house and took the governor hostage by staging a huge protest.

Warning the Governor to beware of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Azhar said: The people under whose dictation you are violating the Constitution will not even issue a statement in your favor when needed.

On Wednesday, Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman declared Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan’s decision unconstitutional and illegal. The latter had defied his directives to convene a session Wednesday at 4 p.m. for a vote of confidence in Chief Minister Parvez Elahi.

Sibtain Khan, instead, called the order unconstitutional and adjourned an ongoing session until Friday.

PML-Q MPs support CM Elahi

In light of a vote of confidence or no confidence, the votes of the Pakistani Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) are extremely important and the opposition was considering enlisting their support through the leader of the PML-Q, Chaudhry Shujaat.

However, a statement released by PML-Q said party lawmakers have assured their full support for incumbent Chief Minister Elahi.

In a meeting chaired by the parliamentary leader of CM and PML-Q, members Sajid Bhatti gave CM Punjab full authority for all decisions and resolved to remain united under its leadership, the party statement said.

If a motion of no confidence is proposed in the provincial assembly, the members agree to vote in favor of the chief minister, the president and the vice-president.

In this regard, addressing the press conference alongside Azhar, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry also mentioned that all PML-Q MPs supported CM Elahi, the President and Vice -President.

“We have the numbers,” Chaudhry said, noting that the PTI and PML-Q have joint members numbering 187.

Letter sent for impeachment of governor

Meanwhile, PA Chairman Sibtain has sent a letter to President Arif Alvi for the impeachment of the incumbent governor, Punjab Minister for Environmental Protection and Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja has said.

The former justice minister mentioned that under article 101(3), the president has the power to remove the governor.

Basharat said in the letter written for the dismissal, the speaker also complained about the behavior of the governor.

“He also pointed to the Governor’s unconstitutional actions and asked the President to ensure that the Governor does not take any further unconstitutional actions.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/460253-imran-khan-yet-again-urges-all-institutions-to-play-role-for-holding-snap-polls The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos