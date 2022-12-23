IRS has gone easy on Trump’s taxes since he had accountants: report





House Democrats are examining why the Internal Revenue Service did not fully audit Donald Trump’s tax returns when he was in the White House, despite an agency policy requiring such a review.

Insight into the lapse emerged Tuesday in a report from the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT), a bipartisan congressional panel that reviewed Trump’s tax returns from 2015 to 2020.

The report suggests that part of the reason the IRS gave Trump the benefit of the doubt was that he used professional accountants for his returns, a practice widely used by wealthy individuals.

The use of accountants is no guarantee of financial honesty. In fact, Trump’s own accountants dropped him this year after questions were raised about the accuracy of the information he was giving them.

Despite a policy requiring the IRS to review statements from a sitting president, the agency only began auditing Trump in 2019, two years into his presidency, and after Democrats took over. Congressional control.

The JCT said in its report this week that it was unable to directly interview IRS officers, but its review of audit documents shows that the officer who conducted a preliminary risk analysis to determine the scope of the review of Trump’s return in 2015 supported a Limited scope.

As additional support for a limited review, the officer noted that the taxpayer engages a professional accounting firm and attorney to prepare and file his tax returns, and that these parties perform the necessary activities to ensure that the taxpayer correctly declares all items of income and deduction, the report says.

In its conclusion, the JCT questioned why the IRS officer reviewing the return placed so much weight on the accountants’ involvement.

We also don’t understand why having a lawyer and accounting firm involved in the preparation of the returns ensures the accuracy of the returns, according to the report. We would assume that this fact would be true for most, if not all, of the statements of high net worth individuals, and we do not believe that such individuals should be subject to limited scope checks on this basis.

That seems unfair, said Steven Rosenthal, senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, a Washington think tank, who previously practiced tax law.

He added that the IRS’ overreliance and deference to professional accountants illustrates how outdated the IRS is.

ProPublica reported in 2019 that the IRS audits the working poor at about the same rate as the top 1%, in part because audits of the wealthiest Americans take longer and require more resources.

Rosenthal said what troubles him most was information in the report that indicated the IRS may have limited its investigation into Trump’s taxes due to case sensitivity.

The agent noted the “complexity” of the review, given that the return was tied to past returns and many other Trump entities, but “decided not to use the practice network’s specialized referral system.” unless absolutely necessary (due to case sensitivity); therefore, no specialist was appointed,” the JCT report said.

In other words, according to the JCT’s analysis, the officer assigned to the 2015 review had other options to deal with the vast and complex nature of Trump’s taxes.

Trump’s 2015 tax audit was not part of the mandatory presidential review, according to the JCT report, but a 2016 tax review of Trump opened later in 2019 was.

This audit listed more concerns and requested more documentation than the 2015 audit, but the JCT still noted a dozen additional avenues where the agency should have pushed for more information, including 40 million dollars of deductions.

The JTC also chastised the 2016 auditing officer for placing too much faith in Trump’s accountants.

“While the IRS addressed more issues in 2016 than in 2015, we are not comfortable with relying on professional tax preparation to ensure accuracy, and it does not appear that specialists were called in to help,” the report said. “As the audit has not been completed, we cannot comment on the results of the audit.”

The IRS did not respond to a request for comment.

The JCT report was released on Tuesday, after the House Ways and Means Committee voted to release Trump’s 2015-20 tax returns. Trump was the first president not to release his tax returns since the 1970s.

The returns were due to be released this week, but the President’s Ways and Means representative, Richard Neal, D-Mass., told reporters Thursday that they may not be released for the next two days as staffers were still in the process of removing sensitive personal information from the documents.

Neal is pushing for legislation that would require the IRS to release and audit presidential tax returns.

The statements were prepared by accounting firm Mazars, which quit working for Trump and the Trump Organization this year after investigations by the New York Attorney General and Manhattan District Attorney raised red flags. about information that Trump entities had been providing to Mazars for years.

New York AG Letitia James has since filed a $250 million lawsuit against Trump and his company, alleging they inflated the company’s net worth by billions of dollars in order to obtain more favorable terms from banks and corporations. insurance, including over a decade of financial statements that had been prepared by Mazars.

In his resignation letter to the Trump Organization in February, Mazars Group General Counsel William J. Kelly said: no longer be relied upon and you must notify all recipients who currently rely on one or more of these documents that these documents should not be relied upon.

James also sent a criminal reference about his findings to the IRS. A spokesperson for the agency’s criminal division told NBC News in September that the IRS-Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) receives information about potential criminal activity from a variety of sources every day. Special agents review the information received for further criminal investigation. The agency will not confirm the existence of any investigations until court documents are made public.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, and his attorney Alina Habba said of James’ allegations that we are confident our justice system will not tolerate this unchecked abuse of power, and we look forward to defending our client against each of the prosecutors. Baseless claims of the generals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/irs-went-easy-trump-taxes-accountants-report-rcna62991 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos