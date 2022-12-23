Imran Khan questions the loyalty of institutions and renews his call for early elections





Imran Khan addresses party workers and supporters via video link from his residence in Zaman Park on December 22, 2022. YouTube screenshot via PTI official

Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan on Thursday questioned the loyalty of the institution given the ongoing political chaos in Punjab which has led to a severe economic crisis in the country,

Khan, while addressing his party’s workers and supporters via video link, urged the “establishment” and the “judiciary” to play their part in avoiding further economic destruction and political instability in the country.

We are afraid that everything will get out of control if [general] the elections are not taking place soon, he said.

The cricketer-turned-politician reiterated his reason for dissolving the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, adding that the country was deep in crisis and the only solution to every problem was instant polls.

Last week, the former Prime Minister announced that the dissolution of the assemblies in the two provinces would take place on Friday (tomorrow).

A single manager

At the start of his address, Imran Khan, without naming anyone, said that one man’s decision overthrew his government, calling it cruelty because the people are still suffering greatly. “One man’s animosity with my party eight months ago was the reason the country plunged into crisis.”

He added that they wanted to kill me to get me out of their way.

Imran Khan, who was removed from power by a vote of no confidence in the National Assembly in April this year, also reminded his supporters that the PTI had won the by-election despite alleged rigging. He added that his assassination was decided following the victorious approach of his parties.

The PTI leader said that even though his party has governments in two provinces and governs more than 66% of the country, he decided on the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

I would like to remind the nation that the overthrown government has led the country towards economic progress, recalled the ousted Prime Minister.

He added that the government toppled by the PTI had given the highest growth rate in the history of Pakistan, where the economy was growing. The country’s wealth increased by 5.7% and 6% in the third and fourth years. The country had never progressed to this point.

Khan said he had never seen the nation enter a dark period in his 70 years of life. Our country is bogged down in quicksand.

Thieves

Shedding light on the government led by the Pakistan Democratic Movement, Khan said those who criticized the PTI now support him because of the poor performance of the incumbent cabinet.

He added that when institutions try to hold these thieves accountable, they run away.

Khan maintained that he was addressing Pakistanis who did not launder their money overseas rather than those who looted the country.

The PTI was organizing a huge demonstration in front of the governor’s house in Lahore. Ahead of Imran Khan’s speech, party supporters chanted slogans against the governor and also brought a 100-meter-long PTI flag to show their support for the party chairman.

Governor taken hostage

Ahead of Imran Khans speech, PTI focal person for economy Hammad Azhar mocked Home Minister Rana Sanaullah saying that while he was trying to seal the Punjab CM house, the PTI supporters sealed off the governor’s house and took the governor hostage by staging a huge protest.

Warning the Governor to beware of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Azhar said: The people under whose dictation you are violating the Constitution will not even issue a statement in your favor when needed.

Punjab political saga

The political situation in the province has remained tense in recent days ahead of the vote of no confidence in Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and the possible dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

On Wednesday, Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman declared Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan’s decision unconstitutional and illegal. The latter had defied his directives to convene a meeting Wednesday at 4 p.m. for a vote of confidence in CM Elahi.

Sibtain Khan, instead, called the order unconstitutional and adjourned an ongoing session until Friday.

