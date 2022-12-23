“He has normal sized hands,” says Joe Rogan





Speaking from his own experience, Joe Rogan confirmed that former President Donald Trump has “normal sized hands”.

The topic of Trump’s hands has been discussed since the 2016 election when presidential candidate Senator Marco Rubio mocked Trump during a debate in March for allegedly having small hands for a man tall: “He’s taller than me, he’s 6ft 2in tall which is why I don’t understand why his hands are the size of someone who’s 5ft 2in tall. Did you see his hands And you know what they say about men with small hands,” Rubio joked.

“Look at those hands, are they little hands?” Trump asked onstage in response to Rubio’s comments. “And he made reference to my hands, ‘if they’re small, something else must be small.’ I guarantee there is no problem, I guarantee you.”

The moment fell into infamy, and Trump’s insistence that his hands weren’t small became the subject of a number of internet memes used to mock the president. At the time, HuffPost found that Trump apparently had smaller hands than 85% of American men.

Donald Trump, left, and Joe Rogan. On his podcast, Rogan said Trump had “normal sized hands” despite what people might think. The size of Trump’s hand was widely discussed during his 2016 presidential campaign. Win McNamee/Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

On the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan dispelled the myth about Trump’s hands alongside guest Brian Redban. The pair were discussing Trump’s comedic chops and talking about his new line of NFT trading cards when Rogan brought up his own encounter with the former president.

“You know, he has normal sized hands?” Rogan asked his guest. “Yeah, I shook his hand. He came to UFC. He was behind us and walked up to us, put his hand on my shoulder, and I looked up and that’s […] Donald Trump.”

Rogan and Redban then discussed the humor behind Trump’s NFT trading cards, which were widely mocked. Acknowledging the criticism Trump receives, Rogan suggested the former president was just one of many threats to democracy, but that shouldn’t stop people from laughing when Trump cracks a joke.

“You can’t help but recognize how ****** crazy it is to have a real former president on TV selling like digital cartoons of themselves,” Rogan said. .

Despite the criticism directed at Trump, his NFT cards sold out within 12 hours. According to OpenSea, those who bought the cards at $99 and have since resold them will have made a profit. Currently, according to OpenSea, the average selling price is 0.2887 ether (cryptocurrency), which equates to around $350.

While Rogan has spoken about Trump on several occasions and even explained how he refused to have him on his podcast, Rogan also criticized sitting President Joe Biden.

“There is clear evidence of cognitive decline,” Rogan said in October, suggesting Biden had dementia.

