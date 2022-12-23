December 22, 2022 Russia-Ukraine News





Russian citizens are crowdfunding to equip soldiers deployed in Ukraine as winter approaches on the battlefield. Troops complained of a lack of basic equipment and the message reached Russian President Vladimir Putin. He and other officials say they are working to overcome supply issues for newly mobilized troops, partly blaming supply chain issues. But the Kremlin has also intensified the pressure on those who dare to complain and is increasingly presenting the invasion of Ukraine as a patriotic and almost existential cause. Local campaigns are raising funds for soldiers in Russia and the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in eastern Ukraine. One, dubbed Together is Warmer, raised 3 million rubles (about $45,000) to provide basic equipment and clothing for Russian soldiers. A Telegram channel last month detailed how citizens helped supply the DPR’s 6th Motorized Rifles, a 74-man company. The chain listed what the citizens bought: uniforms, thermal underwear, socks, hats, balaclavas, sweaters, berets, a generator, external batteries, medicines, clothes, boots and even two wheelchairs, which the company took to the hospital. In the Chuvashia region, where the mobilization sparked protests in the fall, Telegram channels said families had gone into debt to buy equipment. From officials there, all they got were parting words and three sacks of potatoes, one said. Many public crowdfunding appeals focus on preventing hypothermia in soldiers fighting without adequate clothing and without shelter in sub-zero temperatures. In the city of Tambov in central Russia, for example, 8th grade schoolchildren raised funds to buy socks for the troops. But some are also trying to get hold of thermal imaging devices, two-way radios, body armor or even drones. Maxim Samorukov, a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, wrotein Foreign Policy magazinelast week: Ordinary Russians are supposed to help their friends and relatives who had the misfortune of being conscripted. Indeed, they have little choice but to cover the loopholes in state provisions out of their own pocket simply to protect their loved ones. Read more about Russian supply issues and Moscow’s official response here.

