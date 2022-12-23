Rishi Sunak appoints Sir Laurie Magnus as Ethics Adviser





British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has appointed an ethics chief to replace a post lost in the final weeks of Boris Johnson’s government. Sir Laurie Magnus was appointed as the new Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests on Thursday. His predecessor Christopher Geidt, in position following the Partygate controversy, felt resigned a month after he said Mr Johnson had to explain why he believed he had not breached the ministerial code after being fined for attending a party during a Covid-19 lockdown. Since then, Mr Johnson has been forced to resign, Liz Truss has been named his successor only to be ousted over calamitous budget plans, and now Mr Sunak is at No 10, insisting on integrity, professionalism and accountability at all levels. Mr Magnus, chairman of the Historic England charity, will act as an independent adviser on ministers’ interests. He has over 40 years of experience in the financial services industry, with expertise in audit, compliance and corporate governance. Since 2013 he has run Historic England, a public body which helps preserve places of historic interest. He is also a former vice-chairman of the National Trust. In a letter to Mr. Magnus, Mr. Sunak said any independent adviser plays an extremely important role in government. I have sought to identify potential candidates who can demonstrate the essential qualities of integrity and independence, relevant expertise and experience, and an ability to command the confidence of ministers,” he wrote. After discussing the role with you, I am confident that you will not only demonstrate these qualities, but that you will fulfill this role with distinction, in the best traditions of public service. Mr Sunak, who became prime minister in October, said fulfilling the role had been a priority to help ensure standards were met and the public could have confidence in the government. In a letter to the Prime Minister, Mr Magnus said a first priority would be to review the declarations of interests of government ministers. I will endeavor to carry out the important responsibilities of this role with fairness and integrity, in a manner that inspires the confidence of ministers, Parliament and the public, he told Mr. Sunak. I see maintaining that trust as an essential part of governance in this country. It is an honor to be asked to fulfill this role and an important responsibility. Updated: December 22, 2022, 10:32 PM

