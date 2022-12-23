Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews India’s Covid-19 situation, mask rule may return | India News

New Delhi: On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the Covid-19 situation and the country’s preparedness to fight the deadly infection after four cases of the Omicron subvariant causing a massive outbreak in China were discovered in the country. After the meeting is over, the Center will likely issue a memo advising states and UTs to step up testing and surveillance and urging people to use masks in crowded places and maintain social distancing norms during lockdowns. Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and NITI Director General Aayog Parameswaran Iyer were among others who attended the meeting.

Accelerating testing and surveillance: the center informs the States

Given the peak of Covid in China, the Center has already started random testing of foreign visitors. Government sources said quarantine and testing infrastructure should be restored within the next seven days.

In a statement to Lok Sabha, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today said the Center is monitoring the global COVID situation and taking all necessary preventive measures to combat the threat. He added that states were urged to remain vigilant and raise awareness about wearing face masks and using hand sanitizers, especially in view of upcoming festivals and New Year celebrations.

Mandaviya told Lok Sabha MPs that the ever-changing nature of the virus poses a threat to global health in a way that affects virtually every country. The minister said India reported 153 new cases on average every day compared to 5.87 lakh daily globally. “Ahead of upcoming festivals and New Year celebrations, states should also strive to ensure effective outreach within the community on observing COVID-appropriate behavior, which includes the use of masks, hand hygiene and respiratory hygiene practices, in addition to respecting physical distancing,” he added. he said.

Mandaviya said all states have been urged to focus on increased surveillance within the community and take necessary control and containment measures.

The health minister said states have also been urged to increase whole genome sequencing of all positive cases for rapid detection of new variants, if any. Mandaviya said states should ensure that coverage of precautionary doses of the COVID-19 vaccine is increased and awareness about them is raised.

The minister said a random sampling of 2% of all international passengers has already started from Thursday at all international airports to minimize the risk of any new variants entering the country.

4 cases of Omicron subvariant found in India

Two cases of the BF.7 variant have been reported in Gujarat and two in Odisha. The cases were reported in July, September and November. The two patients from Gujarat were treated in home isolation and have now fully recovered, the state health department said.

According to unconfirmed reports, there are currently 10 variants of Covid in the country, the latest being BF.7. The BF.7 variant is thought to be behind China’s Covid cases after dismantling its strict “zero-Covid” regime, sparking global concern.

The Center has asked states to step up genome sequencing and send samples of all Covid-positive cases to INSACOG laboratories, a forum under the Ministry of Health to study and monitor various strains of Covid. “Covid is not over yet. I have ordered everyone involved to be vigilant and step up surveillance. We are ready to handle any situation,” the health minister said.

Meanwhile, the country has reported 129 new infections over 24 hours and the number of active cases currently stands at 3,408. One death has been recorded.

Various states are preparing their Covid protocol, with the country on high alert over BF.7 cases in China, the United States, the United Kingdom and European countries such as Belgium, Germany, France and Denmark. . BF.7 is a subline of the Omicron BA.5 variant and is highly contagious, has a shorter incubation period, and has a greater ability to cause reinfection or even infect vaccinated people, reported the PTI news agency.