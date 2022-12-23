Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews India’s Covid-19 situation, mask rule may return | India News
New Delhi: On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the Covid-19 situation and the country’s preparedness to fight the deadly infection after four cases of the Omicron subvariant causing a massive outbreak in China were discovered in the country. After the meeting is over, the Center will likely issue a memo advising states and UTs to step up testing and surveillance and urging people to use masks in crowded places and maintain social distancing norms during lockdowns. Christmas and New Year celebrations.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and NITI Director General Aayog Parameswaran Iyer were among others who attended the meeting.
#LOOK | PM Narendra Modi reviews the situation related to #COVID-19[FEMININE[FEMININE in the country at a high-level meeting pic.twitter.com/Ql1KvMSIFL
ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2022
Accelerating testing and surveillance: the center informs the States
Given the peak of Covid in China, the Center has already started random testing of foreign visitors. Government sources said quarantine and testing infrastructure should be restored within the next seven days.
In a statement to Lok Sabha, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today said the Center is monitoring the global COVID situation and taking all necessary preventive measures to combat the threat. He added that states were urged to remain vigilant and raise awareness about wearing face masks and using hand sanitizers, especially in view of upcoming festivals and New Year celebrations.
Tap for live updates and the latest updates on Covid-related developments
Mandaviya told Lok Sabha MPs that the ever-changing nature of the virus poses a threat to global health in a way that affects virtually every country. The minister said India reported 153 new cases on average every day compared to 5.87 lakh daily globally. “Ahead of upcoming festivals and New Year celebrations, states should also strive to ensure effective outreach within the community on observing COVID-appropriate behavior, which includes the use of masks, hand hygiene and respiratory hygiene practices, in addition to respecting physical distancing,” he added. he said.
Mandaviya said all states have been urged to focus on increased surveillance within the community and take necessary control and containment measures.
The health minister said states have also been urged to increase whole genome sequencing of all positive cases for rapid detection of new variants, if any. Mandaviya said states should ensure that coverage of precautionary doses of the COVID-19 vaccine is increased and awareness about them is raised.
The minister said a random sampling of 2% of all international passengers has already started from Thursday at all international airports to minimize the risk of any new variants entering the country.
4 cases of Omicron subvariant found in India
Two cases of the BF.7 variant have been reported in Gujarat and two in Odisha. The cases were reported in July, September and November. The two patients from Gujarat were treated in home isolation and have now fully recovered, the state health department said.
According to unconfirmed reports, there are currently 10 variants of Covid in the country, the latest being BF.7. The BF.7 variant is thought to be behind China’s Covid cases after dismantling its strict “zero-Covid” regime, sparking global concern.
The Center has asked states to step up genome sequencing and send samples of all Covid-positive cases to INSACOG laboratories, a forum under the Ministry of Health to study and monitor various strains of Covid. “Covid is not over yet. I have ordered everyone involved to be vigilant and step up surveillance. We are ready to handle any situation,” the health minister said.
Meanwhile, the country has reported 129 new infections over 24 hours and the number of active cases currently stands at 3,408. One death has been recorded.
Various states are preparing their Covid protocol, with the country on high alert over BF.7 cases in China, the United States, the United Kingdom and European countries such as Belgium, Germany, France and Denmark. . BF.7 is a subline of the Omicron BA.5 variant and is highly contagious, has a shorter incubation period, and has a greater ability to cause reinfection or even infect vaccinated people, reported the PTI news agency.
|
Sources
2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/pm-narendra-modi-reviews-covid-19-situation-in-india-mask-rule-may-return-2552108.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews India’s Covid-19 situation, mask rule may return | India News
- Shark, Ember and AirPods Max: the best online sales of the moment
- Rishi Sunak appoints Sir Laurie Magnus as Ethics Adviser
- Charlbi Dean’s cause of death linked to decade-old surgery
- December 22, 2022 Russia-Ukraine News
- Tennis legend Boris Becker says he feared for his life in prison
- Google wins NFL Sunday ticket deal for YouTube TV
- OES: Earthquake recovery assistance available
- All stripped down with no place to go
- Streptococcus A: At least 24 children have died from invasive disease, new figures show
- “He has normal sized hands,” says Joe Rogan
- 20 New Year’s Eve outfit ideas to celebrate 2023