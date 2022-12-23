Waiting for Jokowi to issue a presidential decree on the termination of the PPKM

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo has given the signal to immediately end the policy of restricting community activities (PPKM).

According to the President, it is possible that by the end of 2022, the government will end the PPKM policy which has been going on since 2021.

This in view of the pandemic situation in the country, which is currently improving. Additionally, daily Covid-19 cases on Tuesday (12/20/2022) were in the 1,200s.

“Today yesterday our daily cases were 1,200 and maybe at the end of the year we will declare the end of our PSBB, PPKM,” said Jokowi while delivering a speech at the Indonesia Economic Outlook 2023 event at Ritz Carlton Hotel, Jakarta on Wednesday (12/21/2022).

The Head of State then re-explained the vagaries of the situation Covid-1 pandemic in Indonesia for almost three years.

When the Delta variant entered, daily cases in Indonesia reached 56,000.

At that time, nearly 80% of ministers in the Onward Indonesia cabinet suggested doing so. confinement or shut down community mobility altogether.

Society also asks for the same. However, Jokowi decided not to adopt a containment policy to deal with the pandemic.

“If we doconfinement) at that time, maybe the story will be different now,” Jokowi said.

Then came the Covid-19 Omicron variant, which at its peak reached 64,000 daily cases.

Jokowi recalled that at that time, Indonesia lacked personal protective equipment (PPE) and oxygen.

“Patients piled into the hospital. Luckily we were still calm, not nervous and didn’t stutter, so we were able to handle this very difficult situation well,” he said.

Will issue a presidential decree

After conveying information about the possibility of repealing the PPKM, President Jokowi again gave an explanation.

According to him, the revocation of the policy will be preceded by the publication of a presidential decree (Keppres).

But before that, the president is still waiting for all relevant ministries and institutions to submit the results of their study.

According to him, the study should have been given to him this week.

“So, coming back to the PSBB, I am still waiting for all the calculations from the coordinating minister and the health ministry to review the PPKM,” Jokowi said at Merdeka Palace on Wednesday.

The president said that when the study has been submitted in full, he will immediately prepare a presidential decree.

“And yesterday I gave a goal for this week that the studies and calculations should have reached my office. So I can prepare a presidential decree regarding the termination of the PPKM. We hope that I will get it soon in these weeks,” he continued.

Meanwhile, in the past two days, the daily addition of Covid-19 cases in the country has been recorded below 1,500 cases.

On Tuesday, the Covid-19 Management Task Force reported 1,297 additional daily cases.

Then on Wednesday, daily Covid-19 cases increased by 1,123 cases. Thus, to date, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia has reached 6,712,826 since the announcement of the first case by President Jokowi on March 2, 2020.

It’s endemic

Separately, Coordinating Minister of Economy who is also the coordinator of PPKM implementation outside Java-Bali Airlangga Hartarto said that based on the criteria of the World Health Agency ( WHO), Indonesia has now entered the endemic period of Covid-19.

This refers to the Covid-19 transmission situation in the country which has been at Level 1 for 12 months.

“Indonesia has been on the slope for almost 1 year. It means based on WHO criteria it is at level 1 and it has been 12 months, which means that as a country before we we were entering a pandemic, (now) it has become endemic and it is already level 1,” Airlangga said at Merdeka Palace on Wednesday.

According to him, this development had been reported to President Jokowi.

The report would later become one of the considerations for Indonesia’s willingness to stop the PPKM policy.

Apart from that, Airlangga continued, Indonesia’s daily Covid-19 cases in recent days have registered 2,000 cases.

Until the question of stopping the PPKM, there will be further preparations by the Ministry of Health.

“Among other things, to carry out a serological survey which, God willing, can be carried out (soon),” he added.

The serological survey is used to know the extent of community immunity or herd immunity society against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The survey results can then provide information on the degree of community immunity that has formed in Indonesia.

The serological survey method uses a blood test to check the body’s antibodies against the virus.

Already ready to stop the PPKM

Meanwhile, Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy affirmed that the government is ready when the PPKM is shut down.

“We are just waiting for an order from the president but in terms of preparation, God willing, it will be ready,” Muhadjir said after the Mental Revolution Awards ceremony at Borobudur Hotel, Jakarta on Wednesday.

Muhadjir supports the plan to end it, because according to him, PPKM is no longer practiced in the daily life of Indonesians.

He added that Indonesia has emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the government is still awaiting the WHO’s decision to end pandemic status worldwide.

“I always say that In fact We are actually out of the pandemic, that’s all that’s left because determining when the pandemic will end is a decision of the WHO, not of us,” Muhadjir said.

Nevertheless, he pointed out, the plan to repeal the PPKM still needs to be discussed with the relevant ministers before being decided by Jokowi.

One of the things discussed was the possibility of a return to the spike in Covid-19 cases that has been happening in a number of countries lately.

“That’s why we only look at developments, but if you look at it, we have relatively stood the test,” Muhadjir said.

The current PPKM is PPKM with levels 1-4. The regulations restricting community activities are divided into two regions, namely for Java-Bali region and outside Java-Bali region.

Prior to implementing the PPKM with tiers, since 2020 the government imposed a number of restrictions on community activities.

This policy aims to prevent the spread of Covid-19 transmission.

As a first step, the government implemented large-scale social restrictions (PSBB), which were officially announced by President Joko Widodo on March 31, 2020.

The legal basis for the development of this policy is the status of public health emergency due to the corona virus which refers to the law number 6 of 2018 concerning health quarantine.

The term PSBB will still be used until mid-January 2021.

Due to the resurgence of Covid-19 cases after the long Christmas and New Year holidays 2021, the government has adopted a policy to implement PPKM in Java and Bali from January 11 to 25, 2021.

Then, on February 9, 2021, the government decided to put in place restrictions on community micro-activities (PPKM micro) which apply in all provinces of Indonesia.

Details of these micro PPKM rules are contained in Issue 10 of the Home Secretary 2021.

Micro PPKM is a step to prevent and treat Covid-19, which regulates down to sub-district, village and even ward (RT)/rukun warga (RW) levels.

In its implementation, restrictions on community activities must take into account the development of regional risk zoning in each region.

The risk zones are differentiated according to the level of transmission, in the red, orange, yellow and green zones. This micro PPKM policy has been extended several times.

Amid the implementation of micro PPKM, there was a spike in cases due to increased community mobility during the Eid holidays.

Finally, the government has decided to set up an emergency PPKM from July 3 to 20, 2021.

This emergency PPKM contains stricter rules and restrictions on community activities than before.

This policy was announced by President Joko Widodo via the presidential secretariat’s YouTube live stream on July 1, 2021.



