Politics
Zero-Covid, vaccine nationalism: how China led by Xi Jinping has again put the world in danger
Few doubts that the pandemic spread from Wuhan, but what was the “ground zero?” Was it the seafood market or the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV)? Did the virus mutate from another species before jumping to humans, or did it accidentally leak from the WIV lab? More than three years after it all began, much of it is still shrouded in mystery.
Containment: China is the first to apply, early to rise
China began imposing quarantines and lockdowns on cities and later entire provinces from late January 2020. Wuhan was the first to adopt the measure, on January 23. Several other cities gradually followed suit.
Italy was among the first in Europe to impose a national quarantine, on March 9. India was blocked on March 24. The UK also announced restrictions around the same time. Most US states also announced closures between late March and early April 2020.
Most countries maintained quarantine measures for several weeks. But in China, much of the general restrictions had been eased by early April 2020. It was removed from Wuhan even on April 8.
What was the use of China’s short confinement? According to official data published by Beijing, it was very effective. However, the veracity of these figures has been questioned by experts.
China’s strict zero-Covid and the abrupt U-turn
At the start of 2022, most of the world was eagerly awaiting a return to normalcy. Mass vaccinations proved extremely effective, the pandemic seemed under control and only nominal Covid restrictions remained in most countries. The approach has shifted to “living with the virus”.
The exception once again – China.
As part of a zero-Covid approach of “maximum control and suppression”, Xi Jinping’s regime has imposed strict localized lockdowns for even sporadic and isolated Covid cases.
The Chinese government has persisted with this policy despite criticism and questionable results.
By fall 2022, the zero-Covid approach had had a negative impact on the economy – basic necessities were in short supply and unemployment was on the rise. This sparked a popular reaction rarely seen in China.
Unprecedented protests have been seen on the streets of Beijing and other major cities, and even in Xinjiang province, where China is employing sweeping measures to suppress political dissent. Anti-CCP and anti-Xi slogans were also thrown around in congregations, on the streets, and on college campuses.
Whether as a result of the protests or not, China announced in early December the end of the zero-Covid policy.
China missed hybrid immunity
Massive inoculation and some exposure to the virus have been shown to be effective in limiting infections, as well as the severity of illness in most countries. Hybrid herd immunity appeared to be an effective strategy in the fight against Covid-19.
But by choosing not to “live with the virus”, China missed what most countries in the world had bet on.
A large part of its population was left vulnerable to disease when zero-Covid was abandoned, almost overnight.
China’s zero Covid strategy has really delivered a double whammy.
Do “made in China” vaccines have a price?
China has been cold to overtures for aid with vaccines from other countries, opting instead to rely on locally developed ones.
He used 7 vaccines for his mass inoculation program. But their effectiveness has been questioned by experts. Several studies have shown that they are well below some of those used in the West.
Endemic phase still a distant post?
Not long ago, WHO officials had expressed hope that Covid-19 could enter an endemic phase in early 2023. But the massive surge in China, blamed on the BF.7 subline of the Omicron variant, requires rethinking.
Will the current wave of infections be contained in China or will it spread to other countries?
The answer to this very important question will decide the trajectory of the global battle against Covid in the days to come.
