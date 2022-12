VN and Indonesia agree to increase bilateral trade turnover to $15 billion

VIETNAM, December 22 – JAKARTA Vit Nam and Indonesia agreed to raise bilateral trade to $15 billion during talks between Vietnamese President Nguyn Xun Phc and his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo in Jakarta on Thursday. The talks took place after a welcome ceremony hosted by Indonesian leader President Phc, who is on a state visit to Indonesia. During a press briefing later in the day, the two leaders confirmed the success of the talks, during which many important cooperation mechanisms were agreed. During the talks, the two presidents noted that the Vit Nam-Indonesia strategic partnership has overcome many challenges and economic cooperation has developed strongly. Bilateral trade turnover in 2021 reached $11.5 billion. They agreed to strengthen exchanges of visits by delegations at all levels, effectively implement the cooperation agreements signed between the two sides, and develop an action plan to fully and comprehensively implement the strategic partnership in during the period 2024-2028. They agreed to create the conditions for companies from both countries to diversify in investment and development areas, such as digital economy, digital transformation, green economy, renewable energy, tourism and services. They also agreed to promote national defense and security cooperation and maritime cooperation. In order to raise the bilateral trade turnover to 15 billion dollars, President Joko Widodo proposed to Vit Nam to create the conditions for Indonesia to export products to Vit Nam, especially agricultural products . The Indonesian leader said he appreciates the Vietnamese government’s commitment to addressing the issues faced by Indonesian investors, thus helping to promote new investment in the future. President Joko Widodo said he and President Phc agreed to strengthen cooperation in clean and renewable energy. The two presidents also agreed to promote cooperation in tourism and request airlines to carry out their plans to open new air routes between Nng and Java, and increase flights between HCM City and Jakarta. On regional and international issues, the two presidents said they agreed to strengthen cooperation in regional and international forums, including ASEAN and the United Nations. The two leaders also discussed Indonesia’s priorities during its ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023. President Phc commended Indonesia for successfully fulfilling its role as G20 Chairmanship in 2022 and pledged to support Indonesia in its role as ASEAN Chairman. VNS

