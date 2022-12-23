“There has been famine for the past four years”





Najam Sethi has officially taken charge of the PCB, putting the revival of domestic cricket in the country at the top of his priorities. Following the dismissal of Ramiz Raja, as chairman of the PCB, and the current board, Sethi will lead a 14-member executive committee that will take care of business on an interim basis. The committee will have 120 days to amend the PCB constitution, bringing back the 2014 version to replace the current one (put in place in 2019).

“I’m back after four years and there’s a lot of work to do,” Sethi said as he arrived at Gaddafi Stadium, headquarters of the PCB, on Thursday. “I am grateful to the Prime Minister as it was his wish to revive the 2014 constitution and revive county cricket; the regions need to be revitalized and encourage the private sector and bring cricket forward. Much has been done here over the past last four years, which I don’t like to comment on, but the way we see the cricket team and the cricketers’ problems, we will try to solve them.

“There has been a famine in the past four years. Tell me how many cricketers have come through domestic cricket? It seems like only PSL is supplying players. PSL is a very big international brand and we are also going to bring domestic cricket at this level so that we can draw international players from it My first duty is to restore the spirit of the 2014 constitution We will meet in a day or two and then discuss the major issues and let you know how we are going to move forward.

The PCB change was introduced by a notification issued by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s office and a summary from the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC). Formal approval came late Wednesday evening/Thursday morning. Sethi and his allies then arrived at PCB headquarters around noon.

Ramiz was in charge until Wednesday and he signed as an endorser of the Pakistani side for the upcoming home Test series against New Zealand.

The government has now given Sethi’s committee full executive power to work on reviving the structure of departments, which was abolished in 2019. Departments were removed from domestic cricket during Imran Khan’s tenure as prime minister – he had been a longtime advocate for Pakistan’s national stage to replicate that of Australia. , with six teams made up of the provinces of Pakistan playing in all tournaments. The committee will be responsible for forming a board of directors and electing a chairman, with Sethi himself in the fray, as stipulated in the 2014 constitution.

It is unclear how well the departments’ recovery plan is going. A number of departments had closed their sports operations even before Imran’s change, and in the current economic climate, these organizations may not be keen on hiring a team of cricketers. Sharif had already issued a directive in October this year to the 18 government departments/institutes to restore the governance of their sports structure in Pakistan and restore the funding of sports departments. The recovery has been slow – ESPNcricinfo understands that Ramiz Raja, as chairman, had written to private banks asking them to revive their teams, but they had shown little interest.

“Our sporting prescription, how the PCB is run, is entirely up to the boss – and he has a lot of rights,” Sethi said of the PCB change. “They’ve exercised those rights before and he will continue to do so in the future as well. But I think performance is very important. If you don’t do well, it gives people an opportunity to make a change. If your performance is Good so there is no reason to change I thought we did well [during the previous tenure].

“We delivered a lot. When the government changed (in 2018), the last time I was assured at the highest level that I would not be fired. But I felt it was not the right thing .It’s the right of the boss to bring a man of his own choice and try to implement his own vision.I personally felt that Imran Khan’s vision would make more improvement and that’s why I didn’t want to get in the way. I could have gone to court and fought, but I thought about going honorably. I don’t want to go into the details of what happened over the past four years and how successful they have been. I won’t go into details and we’ll see how we’re going to take things forward.

According to the 2014 constitution, the composition of the BoG is based on ten members because the body will include four regional representations (the four best teams of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy), four representatives of service organizations (the four best departmental teams) and two members appointed by the boss at his discretion. The Federal Secretary of the Ministry of Interprovincial Coordination or any other official designated by him is a member ex officio and without the right to vote. The term of each member of the Board of Directors is three years, ie the equivalent of a chairman’s term in order to promote the continuity of the system.

Imran’s model was also implemented by Ehsan Mani, but it had sparked resentment in cricket circles in the country. A group of former board members and cricketers including Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez and Umar Gul have urged the government to return to the previous national structure where departmental teams such as WAPDA, SNGPL and PIA were part of the first class circuit. . Imran’s orders to abolish county cricket were eventually revoked by Sharif, who succeeded him as prime minister.

Umar Farooq is ESPNcricinfo’s correspondent in Pakistan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espncricinfo.com/story/there-s-been-famine-for-the-last-four-years-najam-sethi-out-to-revive-domestic-cricket-in-pakistan-1350739 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos