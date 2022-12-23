Opinion: Two startling excerpts from Trump’s tax returns





Editor’s Note: Edward J. McCaffery is the Robert C. Packard Trustee Professor of Law and Professor of Law, Economics, and Political Science at the University of Southern California. He is the author of Fair Not Flat: How to Make the Tax System Better and Simpler and founder of Peoples Tax Page. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. See more opinions on CNN.

A year-end apology: As someone who has written for years about the never-ending story of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns and his non-disclosure, I first thought he There wasn’t much new to learn from House Ways and Means the committees’ disclosure of six years of returns just before and during Trump’s presidency.

I was wrong. The Trump stories never end and the surprises keep coming. Two stand out.

The first surprise is that Trump paid federal income taxes. No, not the $750 he paid in 2016 or 2017. That’s not surprising, given previous New York Times reports on this point, although it’s a bit odd. Rather, the surprise is that Trump actually paid significant income taxes in 2018 and 2019.

In the six years covered by the House report, Trump paid net income taxes of $641,931 in 2015; $750 in 2016; $750 in 2017; $999,466 in 2018; $133,445 in 2019; and $0 in 2020.

The numbers show that Trump is back to Trump-normal with no income tax paid; forget that $750 thing in his last year on the job. One wonders how Trump reduced his taxable income over all these years so that he only had to pay about $1 million in 2018, a tax rate of 4% on his adjusted gross income. over $24 million. Some of these questions will be answered when the committee releases its full set of documents, thousands of pages long, to keep public-minded accountants off the streets during the holidays.

But the question that jumps out at me is why did Trump pay taxes during his presidency? It’s the outlier, the barking dog. Coming from an aggressive family that avoids taxes, why would he ever pay income tax? The $0 paid in 2020 disproves any notion that Trump changed his mind about good citizenship while in office. You have to ask yourself, what’s new with 2018 and 2019?

It turns out that Trump made capital gains of over $20 million in 2018, and over $9 million in 2019 and apparently none in 2020. So the question becomes, why did he sell fixed assets in 2018 in particular?

Readers of my columns will hopefully know that the rich don’t have to pay taxes. They can play a game I call Tax Planning 101, following the simple advice of Buy, Borrow, Die. This strategy involves buying assets that typically increase in value over time, such as real estate or stocks, holding those assets until they die, and then letting the taxable gain magically disappear under the rule of the accelerated basis at death.

Trump, the self-proclaimed debt king, has played this game to perfection. Additionally, Trump could have sold assets in any of the many years, including 2020, when he suffered real real losses due to the loss of money on his properties that could have offset his gains. taxable. Why sell and pay the least tax in 2018 and 2019?

Two reasons come to mind. One could have been desperation for money and the inability to borrow enough to support Trump’s lifestyle. The other reason could be that the sales price was so favorable maybe because he was president? that even with the taxes paid, the deal was worth it.

Of course, both explanations could be true. And, since Trump allegedly relinquished day-to-day decision-making authority over his assets during his presidency, the decisions may have been made for him by his sons.

Either the explanation being heavily in debt and desperate for money, or getting a sweetheart deal from someone calls into question Trump’s potential conflicts of interest while in office. Trump’s legal team, of course, fought to keep the returns secret and called in congressional requests for the high-profile documents.

But this is the kind of information we the people should know about, and the House Ways and Means Committee did well to get the information out to the public.

The second surprise is that the IRS did nothing. At all. And this notwithstanding that the Internal Revenue Manual, or IRM, contains a policy, in place since 1977, that the [i]The President’s and Vice President’s individual tax returns are subject to mandatory reviews. But the IRS did not conduct any review of Trump’s tax returns before Democrats took control of the House, and Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal sent a request on April 3, 2019. .

Treasury and IRS officials were questioned by the Ways and Means Committee, who asked: Just because it’s written in the manual doesn’t mean it’s done. What kind of guarantee can you put in place that MRI procedures are followed? The answer was, that’s an interesting question. Even my first-year law students who don’t sleep well and aren’t prepared can do better than that.

Why didn’t the IRS do its job? At various points, they refer to the length of Trump’s tax returns, their own lack of resources, and the fact that Trump’s returns were signed and approved by lawyers and accountants. The excuses are so poor that I wouldn’t let those sleeping law students get away with it. How can a well-known, non-taxing, and supposedly billionaire president escape a mandatory IRS audit?

As you ponder this question, here’s one last question for the holidays: How can Republicans in Congress continually oppose increased funding for the IRS, especially and specifically for auditing wealthy individuals, so that the IRS currently seems unable to follow its own guidelines in auditing one particular individual, the President of the United States?

Alas, the answer to this question is not as surprising as it should be. And we can’t expect an apology from anyone for not responding better.

