‘Mask up’: Prime Minister Modi warns against complacency in crucial Covid encounter

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, at a high-level meeting on Thursday, warned against complacency and advised masking up and taking precautionary doses amid rising Covid cases in China and other countries.

Modi asked officials to step up surveillance measures, especially at international airports. He also highlighted the need to ensure that the entire Covid infrastructure at all levels is kept at a high level of readiness in terms of equipment, processes and human resources.

Modi said states must audit Covid-specific facilities to ensure the operational readiness of hospital infrastructure, including oxygen cylinders, pressure swing adsorption plants, ventilators and human resources.

The Prime Minister has ordered officials to step up testing and genomic sequencing efforts.

The meeting was also attended by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Interior Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and NITI member Aayog-Health VK Paul.

A comprehensive presentation made to the Prime Minister showed that India has seen a steady decline in cases, with the average daily caseload falling to 153 and weekly positivity to 0.14% in the week ending 22 December.

The Minister of Health also addressed Parliament on the rising trajectory of cases around the world. He said all international airports would begin random 2% sampling of passengers to minimize the risk of a new variant entering the country.

Mandaviya said the government is monitoring the global situation, the challenge posed by the multiple variants of the novel coronavirus and taking the required public health measures.

“Given the Christmas and New Year celebrations, States should also strive to ensure effective education within the community on the observance of Covid-appropriate behavior, which includes the use of masks, l hand hygiene and respiratory hygiene practices, in addition to following physical distancing,” Mandaviya said. the Rajya Sabha.

He said states must ensure that coverage of precautionary doses for vaccination is increased and awareness is created within communities.

States have administered 2.2 billion doses of vaccines across the country. “Ninety percent of the eligible population was inoculated with two doses, including the administration of 223.5 million precautionary doses,” the Minister of Health said.

While waiting for directives from the Centre, the States are also going into action mode.

In Karnataka, the state government has moved to make face masks compulsory in closed spaces and air-conditioned rooms, according to reports. Delhi has also given an update on its oxygen and ambulance availability after suffering acute shortages during the second wave of the pandemic.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said while the eligible population took both doses, only 24% took the precautionary dose. While assuring citizens not to panic, Kejriwal said the government was fully prepared to tackle any spread.

The Kerala health department has also issued a directive to districts to be on high alert.

In Tamil Nadu, the state health department has issued an advisory to all doctors in the district on precautionary measures to be taken if cases spiral out of control.

The Department of Health has advised states to focus on increased community surveillance and take necessary control and containment measures.

“States were also advised to increase whole genome sequencing of all positive cases for rapid detection of new variants, if any, circulating in the country and to take necessary public health measures,” added Mandaviya.

Random testing at airports

Bolstering defenses against Covid, from December 24, 2% of total passengers on a flight will undergo random testing upon arrival at airports, the Department of Health has said.

In a letter to Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said those travelers on each flight will be identified by the relevant airline and should be from different countries, preferably.

Travelers will be allowed to leave the airport after giving their sample. If positive, the report will be shared with the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program and with state authorities for follow-up action. These samples will also be sent for genome sequencing.

Bhushan said while the Civil Aviation Ministry will coordinate the tests, their cost will be borne by the Health Ministry. He also asked the ministry to carry out these tests at subsidized and uniform rates at all international airports.