Trump lawyers will argue that law allowing writer to sue for alleged rape is invalid | donald trump





Donald Trump plans to argue that a New York law allowing a writer to sue him over his claim he violated it decades ago is unconstitutional, according to a court filing.

In a filing in Manhattan federal court this week, Trump’s lawyers said they would dismiss the lawsuit filed last month by E Jean Carroll, in part on the grounds that the law was invalid.

Trump denies that Carrolls claims to have raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store 27 years ago.

The former Elle magazine columnist is suing Trump for defamation and assault under New York’s Adult Survivors Act.

The law has been spurred by the #MeToo movement, during which many women have alleged sexual misconduct and assault by men in positions of power.

The Adult Survivors Act created a one-year period, starting last month, during which adult victims of alleged sexual abuse can bring lawsuits that otherwise would have been barred because the cases were too old.

Excerpts from Carrolls’ testimony were released on Tuesday. When questioned by a Trump attorney, Carroll explained why she wouldn’t tell people she was raped at the time of the alleged incident in the mid-1990s.

Women who have been raped are considered less in this society, are considered spoiled property, are considered rather stupid to allow themselves to be attacked, she said.

Carroll also said rape victims are asked why they didn’t scream or come forward sooner. #MeToo, she said, helped her rethink her experience. But since filing her lawsuit against Trump, she had lost her job.

I’m seen as an untrustworthy woman, seen now as a woman who can’t be believed,” Carroll said. I’m considered a pretty dumb, stupid woman that what happened to her happened to her.

In their filing, Trump’s lawyers called the Adult Survivors Act an improper claims stimulus law that violates the United States Constitution and the New York State Constitution.

Roberta Kaplan, an attorney for Carroll, declined to comment.

In an order issued Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan gave Trump until Feb. 23 to file a motion to dismiss Carroll’s lawsuit.

Carroll sued Trump for defamation in 2019, for comments made while denying his allegations. In this case, a trial is scheduled for April.

Carroll’s attorneys asked Kaplan to send the new claims to trial at the same time. Trump’s lawyers said that would be inappropriate.

