Pak Anti-Terrorism Court Extends Pretrial Detention of Suspects in Imran Khan Attack Case Until January 3





A counterterrorism court in Pakistan on Thursday extended until January 3 the pretrial detention of the main suspect and his accomplice in the failed November 3 attack on ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Police brought prime suspect Muhammad Naveed to ATC Gujranwala with his accomplice Muhammad Waqas in high security, according to a court official.

ATC returned the two suspects to the custody of Joint Investigation Teams for 13 days for questioning.

Police brought suspect Waqas to ATC for the first time after he was recently arrested for a tweet,” the official told PTI.

He said that Waqas had tweeted on November 3, saying something big was going to happen today at Imran Khans rally.” He later deleted the tweet.

Waqas is a relative of prime suspect Naveed,” he said.

Khan, the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, was shot in the right leg when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others standing on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area ( about 150 km from Lahore), where he was leading the march against the Shehbaz Sharif government to press for snap polls.

In an interaction with foreign media earlier this week, Khan said: I am alive today thanks to the sacrifice of a worker from my party who stopped the prime suspect (Naveed) from targeting my head. When we ducked after the fire, another volley of bullets went through our head from another shooter. him.

Punjab police had registered the FIR in connection with Khan’s assassination attempt, but did not mention high-level suspects, including senior ISI official Khan, held responsible for the attack .

Khan rejected the FIR, saying without naming Prime Minister Sharif, Interior Minister Sanaullah and the head of ISI’s counter-intelligence wing, Major General Faisal in the FIR, that it is not is just waste”.

Punjab Police said they caught Naveed at the crime scene and confessed to his crime. Naveed in his confessional statement said he wanted to kill Khan as music was being played during Azan time during his long walk.

Indirectly blaming the powerful military establishment, Khan had said: I wonder if as a former Prime Minister of Pakistan I cannot get a registered FIR in relation to the attack on me and other PTI workers, what will happen to the common man. “He claimed that Naveed is a trained shooter and there was another shooter who opened fire on him from another direction.

The JIT has so far recorded statements from police officers and PTI workers who were present near Khan at the time of the attack on him.

Khan is recovering from his injuries and is currently residing at his residence in Lahores Zaman Park.

