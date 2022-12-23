Pursued by the “occupiers” at the WTO, Jokowi fights harder!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Indonesian government is currently in a trade dispute with the European Union within the World Trade Organization (WTO). This was the impact of Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) government policy which banned the export of raw minerals, mainly nickel ore. Indonesia requires domestic nickel companies to expand downstream and export products downstream. So, because of this policy, the world is at a loss because they are no longer getting nickel ore from Indonesia. Therefore, Indonesia is questioned on trade law in the WTO by the member countries of the European Union. From what has come to light, it turns out that those who sued Indonesia at the WTO were former colonialists. PUBLICITY SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT However, the European Union’s nickel case at the WTO did not faze President Jokowi. This actually pushed Jokowi to fight even harder, shutting down the bauxite export tap in June 2023. According to Djoko, the members of the European Union that sued Indonesia at the WTO were countries that had colonized in the past. Therefore, the attitude adopted by the European Union is almost similar to what the VOC did during the Dutch colonial period in Indonesia. “Now the incident is also happening where Indonesia is blessed by God with an abundance of nickel on Indonesian soil, especially in Sulawesi and northern Maluku in Papua, which are good commodities for the future” , he said during the Closing Bell event on CNBC Indonesia. , cited Wednesday (21/12/2022). Djoko said nickel itself is known to be a strategic commodity in the future. Thanks to this mineral source, an ecosystem of battery electric vehicles will be built. “So the countries that are trying to create problems with nickel exports from this background actually want to control our natural resources for their prosperity, but they forgot that Pak Jokowi also said, let’s build the world economy in a spirit of cooperation,” he said. Indonesian President Jokowi has firmly stated that he is not afraid to take legal action at the WTO. “Nickel will be prosecuted, later it will be announced (the ban on bauxite exports) it will be prosecuted again, it does not matter, order him to sue,” President Jokowi said during the 2023 Indonesia Economic Outlook Event, at Ritz Carlton Ball Room, Mega Kuningan, Jakarta on Wednesday (21/12/2022). Obviously, President Jokowi officially announced on Wednesday (21/12/2022) the ban on exporting raw minerals in the form of bauxite ore in June 2023. In fact, the ban on exporting bauxite ore was contained in Act Number 3 of 2020 relating to Mineral and Coal Mining (Minerba). “From June 2023, the government will impose a ban on bauxite ore exports and encourage the domestic bauxite processing and refining industry,” President Jokowi said at the State Palace on Wednesday, 12/21. /2022. The ban on bauxite exports abroad is part of Indonesia’s efforts to get added value from exports. This is why, Jokowi pointed out, so that the domestic industry can develop bauxite downstream. “From the bauxite industrialization in the country, we estimate that the state revenue will increase from IDR 21 trillion to about IDR 62 trillion for the people,” Jokowi said. Previously, Jokowi gave an overview of the nickel export ban. He said that due to the shutdown of nickel exports, state revenue from downstream nickel exports has skyrocketed to $30 billion from just $1.1 billion previously. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Trial for loss of nickel at the WTO, Jokowi: we are appealing! (pgr/pgr)



