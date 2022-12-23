Five red flags in Trump’s taxes





Here are five potential red flags in Trump’s returns:

MAMMOTH BUSINESS LOSSES: Trump’s biggest tax problem is the massive losses he claims are the main reason he paid little to no tax between 2015 and 2020.

Businesses are taxed on their profits, so if they can show their income is overwhelmed by their expenses, they can clear their IRS bills. And if those losses are more than enough to wipe out income in one year, the rest can also be deducted in subsequent years, offsetting income and reducing tax bills.

Without these losses, Trump’s taxes would be fundamentally different. In 2016, for example, when he only paid $750 in federal income tax, he reported $30 million in gains, but also $60 million in losses.

The big question is whether these losses are legitimate.

It’s the elephant in the room, said Steve Rosenthal, senior fellow at the Tax Policy Center.

It’s hard to say because it appears these losses began years before the returns Democrats received.

Rosenthal said lawmakers erred in not asking for more statements from Trump from previous years when the losses were first claimed.

Little is known to the public about how the IRS implements its longstanding policy of auditing every president. But the JCT report says the IRS reviewed those losses, and that appears to be one reason the department has been slow to verify Trump’s later returns.

The IRS’ approach to auditing the performance of Trumps 2015 was affected, JCT said, by the complexity of the issues being worked out for the 2009-2013 tax years and the tax liabilities of the years previous ones have not been settled.

MIXED EXPENSES? : There are several instances where Trump may erroneously deduct money spent on personal activities and hobbies as business expenses.

JCT says it found numerous documents that are used to report income streams where its income and expenses matched exactly, or where there was no reported income, indicating a potential inappropriate mix of expenses.

In 2016, for example, the file for DT Endeavor I LLC (aviation) showed gross income of $680,886 and expenses also totaling $680,886. A filing for Melania Trump (modeling) said he took $3,848 and reported the same amount of expenses. A filing for Donald J. Trump (speaking) reported $50,000 in gross earnings and $46,162 in travel expenses.

Besides the improbability that revenues and costs are exactly equal, this raises the question of whether anyone would care about a business in which their expenses consumed every dollar they earned.

Private entity audits often reveal that personal expenses are incorrectly deducted as business expenses, JCT said.

It also found that Trump deducted expenses of $342,182 in 2020 for a single-family home that was considered rental property that had no income associated with it.

We recommend learning about the high level of spending on residential rental property, as well as whether that property was actually held for rent in 2020, the report says. If the property is not used in the context of a rental property activity, the question arises as to whether the residence can be intended for personal use.

LOANS TO HIS CHILDREN: Trump said he received hundreds of thousands of dollars in interest payments on loans he made to Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump.

This raises eyebrows because it could be a way to get around gift tax. If he gave money directly to his children, he would probably be subject to a 40% tax. Gift tax is designed to prevent people from evading inheritance tax by giving money to their children, for example, during their lifetime.

Calling that money a loan would avoid gift tax while allowing her children to deduct the interest they paid to her from their own taxes.

The IRS has seen this before and has rules about when these loans would be considered legitimate by requiring payment of minimum interest rates.

Trump brought in about $51,000 in interest from his children each year between 2015 and 2019, and $46,000 in 2020. JCT did not provide additional details on the loans.

LAND CONSERVATION: Analysts are questioning a $21 million deduction Trump took in 2015 for a conservation easement at his Seven Springs estate in Westchester County, New York.

Easements allow people to take charitable deductions for pledging to set a property away from development to protect wildlife, for example. The issue here is the value assigned to the land the greater the value the greater the deduction.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is now challenging that same conservation easement valuation in court, alleging that Trump and his company manipulated the valuations to inflate the value of development rights donated to Seven Springs and another property. .

The IRS initially did not audit the deduction because Trump could not take a charitable deduction that year since he had no taxable income. The IRS then reversed, though JCT says it doesn’t know why.

IRS agents visited Seven Springs in January and met with assessors last month.

JCT said it should be considered because even if Trump cannot claim it one year, it could still be taken in subsequent years.

FOREIGN TAXES: Trump didn’t pay much in US taxes in the returns reviewed, just $1.8 million over the six-year period. But in 2018, he claimed a foreign tax credit for paying $1.3 million to other governments.

People can claim a credit for paying levies elsewhere, which is designed to save people from having to pay taxes twice on the same dollar. The question here is whether these are legit.

The IRS should ask to see the receipts, says JCT.

We recommend requesting receipts for foreign tax payments from countries whose largest amounts make up the foreign tax credit, the agency said. Verification of foreign tax payments made will ensure that eligible amounts are claimed as a credit.

