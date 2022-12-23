Politics
COVID-19 LIVE updates: Mansukh Mandaviya to chair COVID meeting with state health authorities today
The government said on Thursday that 2% of passengers arriving on every international flight will be randomly tested for coronavirus from December 24.
The Union Health Ministry has written to the Civil Aviation Ministry in this regard amid a rise in coronavirus cases in many countries.
After random testing, if anyone is found to be Covid positive, the sample should be sent for genomic testing to the designated INSACOG network of labs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote in a letter to his colleague. Civil Aviation Ministry counterpart Rajiv Bansal.
After submitting samples for random testing, travelers will be allowed to leave the airport.
A copy of the positive report should be shared with the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program at [email protected] by the relevant testing laboratory (in addition to sharing with APHOS) to be in turn shared with the State or Union Territory concerned for further follow-up. -up action, Bhushan said.
Bhushan in the letter said that as a result of her sustained efforts and focus on the five-pronged strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid appropriate behavior, India has been in able to effectively restrict the spread of COVID-19 transmission in the country so far.
However, globally, the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to remain alarming, with around 5.9 lakh new daily cases reported on average during the week ending December 19, 2022.
This peak in the trajectory of COVID-19 is of particular concern with respect to Japan, the United States of America, South Korea, Brazil, France and China where cases are steadily increasing, a- he declared.
“…it has been decided that the Ministry of Civil Aviation, in coordination with airport operators and Air Port Health Offices (APHOS), will ensure” that two percent of the total number of passengers of the flight undergo random tests after arriving at the airport, Bhushan said in the letter.
Those travelers on each flight will be identified by the relevant airlines (preferably from different countries), the letter says, adding that after submitting the sample, passengers will be allowed to leave the airport.
“This arrangement will come into effect from 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 24, 2022,” the letter reads.
Bhushan asked the Ministry of Civil Aviation that the tests could be carried out at a subsidized and uniform rate at all international airports.
These post-arrival protocols have also been published by the Ministry of Health separately in its guidelines for international arrivals (replacing the guidelines published on the subject on November 21, 2022).
According to the guidelines, all travelers should preferably be fully vaccinated according to the approved primary schedule for COVID-19 vaccination in their country.
An in-flight announcement regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including precautionary measures to be followed (preferable use of masks and observance of physical distancing) should be made on flights/trips and at all points of entry .
Any passenger exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 during the trip must be isolated according to standard protocol, i.e. said passenger must wear a mask, isolated and separated from other passengers on the flight/trip and then transferred to a isolation facility for follow-up treatment.
Thermal screening should be carried out for all passengers by health officials present at the point of entry, as directed.
Passengers found to be symptomatic during screening will be immediately isolated, taken to a designated medical facility in accordance with health protocol (as above).
All travelers should self-monitor their health after arrival and should also report to their nearest health facility or call the national hotline number (1075)/national hotline number in case they would present suggestive symptoms.
Children under 12 are exempt from random testing after arrival. However, if found symptomatic of COVID-19 upon arrival or during the self-monitoring period, they should undergo treatment according to established guidelines.
