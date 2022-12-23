Only early polls can pull country out of quagmire: Imran





Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan reiterated his demand for a snap election on Thursday, warning that “the country is sinking deeper into a quagmire”.

“Previously they [PML-N] were challenging us to dissolve the assemblies, but when we decided to go ahead with that decision, they came up with two motions,” he said addressing the PTI protesters via video link from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

He was referring to the no-confidence motion tabled against Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi by PPP and PML-N lawmakers on Monday and Governor Balighur Rehman’s decision to order a vote of confidence in a bid to prevent the dissolution. of the provincial assembly.

PTI supporters were staging a demonstration outside the Punjab Governor’s house to protest against Governor Balighur Rehman’s potential decision to denote CM Pervaiz Elahi.

“I have never seen a country head towards darkness in history like today,” the former prime minister said.

Imran said he demanded early elections not for his party but for the country, as the PTI is already in power in two provinces of the country.

“Who wants to overthrow their own government when almost 66% of the country is under our rule, so why do we have to do this because the country is in a quagmire,” he added,

Without naming anyone, Imran blamed “one person” for the current economic and political crises.

“He has done to the country what no enemy could have done eight months ago,” he said, apparently referring to his ouster from power via the opposition’s no-confidence motion.

“Whether a man in enmity against us put the whole country in trouble because of that man, we were treated as enemies or traitors,” he added.

The former prime minister said the country was enjoying the highest economic growth in its history when his government was overthrown.

He went on to say that “a man” was still trying to harm his party and get him disqualified after the failed assassination attempt on his life.

“Journalists and social media activists who wrote in support of us were brutally tortured. »

