President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Indonesian President Joko Widodo hold takls and witness the signing of agreements

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Indonesian President Joko Widodo. (Photo: WVR)

President Widodo said the visit will create new impetus for the extensive and practical development of bilateral relations. Praising Vietnam for its achievements in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, sustaining economic growth and ensuring social security, he said Vietnam is a strategically important partner of Indonesia in the region.

President Phuc for his part congratulated Indonesia on its post-pandemic recovery and development, fulfilling its role as G20 chair in 2022 and greater stature in the international arena.

Vietnam always cherishes its strategic partnership with Indonesia, he said, wishing the two countries achieve their goals of becoming developed nations by 2045 on the occasion of their 100th founding anniversary.

On this occasion, President Phuc invited President Widodo to visit Vietnam at the appropriate time.

The two leaders welcomed the rapid and effective development of the bilateral strategic partnership in all key areas, from politics, security, defense to economy, trade, investment, tourism, transport , education-training and culture. In particular, bilateral trade in the first 11 months of this year hit a record high of nearly $13 billion.

They pledged to continue to facilitate visits and exchanges at all levels and to effectively implement cooperation mechanisms, in particular the Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation and the Joint Commission for Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, as well as the cooperation agreements signed, in particular the 2019-2023 action plan. to materialize the bilateral strategic partnership, to build the 2024-2028 action plan and to increase bilateral trade to 15 billion dollars before 2028 in a more balanced way.

The Vietnamese president suggested Indonesia consider lowering trade barriers, providing technical support and facilitating the import of goods from Vietnam, including halal-standard products suitable for the Muslim market.

Both parties affirmed their determination to intensify investment ties to live up to their potential and their strategic partnership by creating favorable conditions for companies to diversify their investments, including in new areas such as digital economy and transformation, green economy and renewable energy.

President Widodo said more and more Indonesian companies want to invest in Vietnam and hopes more Vietnamese companies will expand their business in Indonesia.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Indonesian President Joko Widodo talk. (Photo: VNA)

The two leaders also agreed to strengthen cooperation in other important areas such as national defense and security, including joint management of common security challenges at sea, the fight against transnational crime, ensuring energy security and food while strengthening ties in education-training, tourism, increasing the frequency of direct commercial flights as well as person-to-person and locality-to-locality exchanges.

The two countries will increase consultations and work closely together in regional and global forums, and uphold ASEAN’s solidarity and central role, they said.

The Vietnamese side affirmed its support for Indonesia’s role as ASEAN chair in 2023. Meanwhile, Indonesia also agreed to support Vietnam’s efforts to fulfill its role as a member of the Rights Council. of the United Nations for the mandate 2023-2025.

Reaffirming the importance of peace, stability, safety, security and freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea, they pledged to uphold ASEAN solidarity and common position on the question of the Eastern Sea; promote the implementation of the declaration on the conduct of the parties in the Eastern Sea (DOC) and work closely together in the negotiations on an effective and efficient code of conduct in the Eastern Sea (COC) in accordance with international law and the convention of the parties. 1982 United Nations Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Concluding the talks, the two leaders witnessed the signing and exchange of cooperation agreements, including a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Preventing and Combating Terrorism, a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the fight against illegal trafficking and transport of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and precursors, and another on cooperation in the field of energy and mineral resources.

Later, the two presidents met with the press to brief the results of their talks, including the completion of negotiations on the delimitation of the exclusive economic zone in accordance with international law and UNCLOS 1982.

Earlier in the day, President Phuc and the Vietnamese delegation laid wreaths at a monument dedicated to Indonesian national heroes at the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery where 7,000 fallen fighters, national heroes, leaders and Indonesian personalities rest in peace.