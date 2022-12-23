Should the IRS Audit Presidents’ Taxes? The four GOP congressmen from Utah don’t think so.





The Internal Revenue Service, apparently against its own policy, did not audit Donald Trump during his first two years in office.

(Andrew Harnik | AP) Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-lago on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump’s taxes were not audited in his first two years in Congress, which was against Internal Revenue Service policy. The four Utah Republicans in the US House of Representatives voted against a bill requiring annual audits of the president’s tax returns.

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill requiring the Internal Revenue Service to audit the president’s tax returns annually and publish the results. All four Utah Republicans in the House voted against the measure.

The bill was prompted by the revelation that the IRS failed to complete audits of Donald Trump during his four years in the White House, which was against audit agency policy. annual presidential elections.

The bill passed by a vote of 221 to 201, with five Republicans joining a majority of Democrats in approving the bill.

Utah Representatives Blake Moore, John Curtis, Chris Stewart and Burgess Owens did not respond to emails seeking comment on why they voted against the bill.

Since 1977, IRS policy has required an annual audit of presidential tax returns. The bill passed by the House on Thursday would write that requirement into federal law and mandate the publication of presidents’ tax returns, including returns from all business entities, within 90 days of filing them.

Thursday’s vote is largely symbolic because the Senate is unlikely to pass the measure before the new Congress is sworn in in January.

This week, a House Ways and Means Committee report found the IRS failed to audit Trump in 2017 and 2018, CNN reported. Trump was audited in 2019, but it was only done after congressional Democrats inquired about Trump’s tax returns. The IRS has conducted annual audits of former President Barack Obama while in office and current President Joe Biden, according to The New York Times.

The report, according to Politico, raised several potential red flags with Trump’s tax returns. Trump’s returns show massive business losses between 2015 and 2020, including $60 million in losses in 2016. Trump also paid no federal income taxes in 2020.

The House Ways and Means Committee voted to publicly release Trump’s tax returns before the end of the year.

