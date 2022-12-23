Politics
Rishi Sunak appoints Historic England chief as ethics adviser | Political news
Rishi Sunak has appointed a new ethics adviser after a six-month vacancy – but the prime minister is facing criticism for retaining the power to veto any inquiry into ministers.
Mr Sunak was under pressure to take the job after promising to bring ‘integrity, professionalism and accountability’ to government when he entered Downing Street.
The post – officially known as Adviser for Ministers’ Interests – has been vacant since June, when Lord Geidt became the second person to quit his job under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson Prime Minister.
On Thursday, Historic England chairman Sir Laurie Magnus was announced as Lord Geidt’s successor.
Sir Laurie will be responsible for advising Mr Sunak on whether government ministers are complying with their code of conduct.
However, the prime minister is the ultimate arbiter of the code, meaning Mr Sunak will have the final say on whether ministers broke the rules and will decide on subsequent sanctions.
Mr Sunak has been criticized for ignoring a call from the Standards in Public Life Committee to give the adviser the power to launch his own inquiry without his permission.
Deputy Labor leader Angela Rayner has accused Mr Sunak of preserving a ‘rotten ethics regime’ by not extending Sir Laurie’s powers.
“After months of dithering and delays, Rishi Sunak has chosen to preserve the rotten ethics regime he inherited from his predecessors and which saw the two previous ethics watchdogs depart,” Ms. Rayner.
“By ignoring the Committee on Standards in Public Life and refusing to grant its Ethics Counselor true independence, this weak Prime Minister is failing to live up to the integrity he promised and has instead installed another watchdog toothless.”
Ms Rayner said Labor will ‘clean up politics’ through the creation of a ‘genuinely independent Integrity and Ethics Commission which will have the power to launch inquiries without ministerial approval, collect evidence and to decide on penalties.
Rose Whiffen, senior research fellow at Transparency International UK, also said the adviser should have the autonomy to launch inquiries and publish their findings “to restore the much-needed credibility of government standards”.
“Important role in government”
In a letter to Sir Laurie, Mr Sunak said an independent adviser played an ‘important role’ in government.
“I have sought to identify potential candidates who can demonstrate the essential qualities of integrity and independence, relevant expertise and experience, and an ability to inspire the confidence of ministers,” he said.
In response, Sir Laurie said: “I am pleased to accept the appointment. I will endeavor to carry out the important responsibilities of the role with fairness and integrity, in a manner which inspires the confidence of ministers, parliament and public.”
Mr Sunak had been asked about apparent delays in appointing a new ethics counselor after pledging to do so during the Tory leadership race over the summer.
Lord Geidt resigned earlier this year after admitting “frustration” on the partygate scandal which saw Mr Johnson fined for breaking his own lockdown rules.
He was the second person to step down as Mr Johnson’s ethics adviser in his less than three years as Prime Minister.
Mr Alex Allan resigned in 2020 after being dismissed by Mr Johnson over his findings about the conduct of Priti Patel, the former Home Secretary, who was accused of ‘bullying behaviour’.
Liz Truss, during her brief tenure at Downing Street, had not appointed an ethics counsellor.
Reports suggest that Mr Sunak had struggled to find a willing candidate as the adviser was unable to launch inquiries without the prime minister’s consent.
The lack of an independent adviser was highlighted at the start of Mr Sunak’s tenure, after the Prime Minister was forced to appoint an “independent” investigator. to consider complaints against Justice Secretary Dominic Raabin the absence of a permanent Observatory of ministerial ethics.
Sir Laurie is the current chairman of Historic England, the leading heritage charity, and will take on the role of adviser for a non-renewable five-year term.
With a background in financial services and various charities, he is also a former vice-chairman of the National Trust.
