Chaos in Pakistan: Imran Khan’s supporters “besiege” the governor’s house in Lahore | India News





LAHORE: A large number of supporters of ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan “besieged” the governor’s house here on Thursday and warned the governor to de-notify the chief executive of Punjab province under the guise of a vote of confidence. Khan, speaking to participants via video link from his residence in Lahore, criticized the federal government for creating obstacles to the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

The constitutional crisis in Punjab has deepened following Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s refusal to secure a vote of confidence on the orders of Punjab Governor Baligur Rehman of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Khan, 70, had announced the dissolution of the Punjab and Kyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies on December 23 to push the federal coalition government to call a snap election.

The elections are scheduled between October and November 2023 after the end of the mandate of the outgoing government. The Governor of Punjab, after the announcement of the cricketer-turned-politician, requested a vote of confidence from the Chief Minister.

The opposition PML-N in Punjab also moved a motion of no confidence against Elahi so that he could not dissolve the assembly. In an unprecedented move, the Federal Government led by the PML-N has deployed the Pakistan Rangers and the Frontier Constabulary (FC) inside and outside the Governor’s house for his protection.

Pakistani Chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) further said that only free and fair elections could pull the country out of the political quagmire.

He also asked the institutions to take stock of the situation. “Aren’t the institutions worried about the direction Pakistan is heading? Soon there will be a situation where the country is slipping away from everyone,” he warned, stressing that the only chance to get out of this mess lies in free and fair elections.

Khan said the 13 coalition parties, including the PML-N and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), were running in the elections because they knew they could not defeat the PTI.

