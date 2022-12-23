Covid encounter: PM Modi warns against complacency and asks states to ensure hospital infrastructure readiness





Amid a rise in Covid-19 cases in China and some other parts of the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday warned people against complacency and advised states to ensure the readiness of infrastructure hospital. The comments came during a high-level meeting chaired by the Prime Minister to assess the Covid situation in the country, the preparation of health infrastructure and logistics, the status of the vaccination campaign and the emergence of new variants of Covid-19 and their implications for public health. for the country. Also Read: Covid-19 Spike, Detection of Omicron BF.7 Variant Prompts Center to Review Reviews He advised states to audit Covid-specific facilities to ensure the operational readiness of hospital infrastructure, including oxygen cylinders, PSA plants, ventilators and human resources. He also highlighted the need for enhanced surveillance with a focus on genome sequencing and increased testing and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviors, including mask-wearing, and highlighted the administration of precautionary dose vaccination for the elderly and vulnerable population groups. The Prime Minister was informed that India has seen a steady decline in the number of cases, with the average number of daily cases falling to 153 and weekly positivity to 0.14% in the week ending December 22. Reiterating that Covid-19 is not over yet, he ordered officials across the country to step up ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports. States were asked to share more samples with designated INSACOG genome sequencing laboratories for daily genome sequencing to ensure rapid detection of new variants. Also Read: Amid Global Rise in COVID-19 Cases, Pharmaceutical Industry Supply Chain Could Take a Hit Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Parliament on Thursday that 90% of the country’s eligible population had received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines with a total of 220.02 crore doses administered across the country. This also included 22.35 crores of precautionary doses. States have been urged to increase precautionary dose coverage for Covid-19 vaccination, he added. The Minister of Health further said that there is an increasing trajectory of Covid-19 cases across the world, but India has shown a continuous decreasing trajectory over the past year. Currently, an average of 153 new cases are being reported daily across the country, but globally, around 587,000 new cases are still being reported on average daily, he said. A large number of cases are reported in countries such as Japan, the United States, South Korea, France, Greece and Italy. A high number of cases and deaths from China have also been reported in recent days, Mandaviya added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/lifestyle/health/covid-meet-pm-modi-cautions-against-complacency-asks-states-to-ensure-hospital-infra-readiness/2923821/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos