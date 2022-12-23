Previous cases of hoarding of classified documents show legal risk for Trump





In Kansas City, a former FBI analyst pleaded guilty in October to taking home more than 300 classified files or documents, including highly sensitive documents on al-Qaeda and an associate of Osama bin Laden. She faces up to 10 years in prison. In Massachusetts, a defense contractor pleaded guilty in 2019 to removing classified national defense information from his office and storing it in his home. He was 18 months old.

And in Maryland, Harold Martin, a former government contractor, took home large numbers of paper and digital copies of classified documents, the equivalent of 500 million pages, although he never shared them with anyone. . He is halfway through a nine-year prison sentence.

For nearly 20 years, Harold Martin betrayed the trust placed in him by stealing and retaining a large amount of highly classified national defense information entrusted to him, U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur said in a press release. of the Department of Justice in 2019. This sentence, which is one of the longest ever imposed in such cases, should serve as a warning that we will find and prosecute government employees and contractors who flagrantly violate their obligation to protect classified documents.

No US president has ever been charged with a crime, and experts say any prosecution for classified documents involving a former commander-in-chief would be more complicated and cumbersome than the average case. But they also say past cases illustrate the potential legal exposure of Donald Trump, who is under investigation for keeping thousands of government documents, some highly sensitive and more than 300 classified, at his Florida residence. and its popular private club.

The criteria for prosecuting people who improperly handle classified materials are clear: prosecutors must prove that someone deliberately flouted the rules on how to store the material safely, knowing that it was classified or secret national defense information. They do not need to establish proof that the person tried to sell the classified material or share it with others.

The person’s motive is more relevant to a defense for mitigation purposes than to prosecuting cases, said Mark S. Zaid, an attorney who has handled espionage cases.

The Justice Department alleged that the retention or concealment of the documents at Mar-a-Lago may have violated criminal statutes, including part of the Espionage Act, a general law commonly associated with espionage but also covering anyone who willfully retains or fails to provide national defence. information. It is one of many criminal laws that protect the country’s most secret information.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, telling his attorneys the material belongs to him, not the American people, according to people familiar with the conversations who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss it. He also publicly claimed he had declassified the documents he kept, a scenario national security law experts say would require a painstaking process that there is no evidence Trump followed.

A Trump spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

The Washington Post reported in November that federal agents and prosecutors believed Trump had no financial or transactional motive for allegedly taking and retaining classified documents. People familiar with the investigation, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss it, said prosecutors believe Trump acted largely on his desire to keep the documents as trophies or keepsakes.

In the Maryland case, investigators also concluded that Martin, the government contractor, was likely a hoarder who had no intention of sharing or selling the country’s secrets.

Prosecutors also haven’t determined a clear motive in the Kansas City case involving Kendra Kingsbury, an FBI analyst for more than a decade who stored top-secret government documents in her home.

A lead prosecutor in the case, David Raskin, an experienced Justice Department national security attorney, was later asked by Attorney General Merrick Garland to help investigate the Trump documents.

Kingsbury knew his personal residence was not an authorized location for such storage and had unauthorized possession of those 20 national defense documents, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick C. Edwards, one of Raskins during a hearing in that case, according to a court transcript. She deliberately withheld the documents and did not release them to any United States officer or employee authorized to receive them.

When prosecuting government employees and contractors for mishandling sensitive information, prosecutors often rely on statements that these individuals must sign to obtain a security clearance, in which they agree to follow classification rules. Martin admitted to investigators that he understood keeping the documents at his home was a mistake. In court filings, prosecutors pointed out that Kingsbury had been trained in handling classified documents and knew they were prohibited from storing them in her home.

Presidents do not go through this same process of paperwork. So to bring a case against Trump, prosecutors would have to show he was aware that storing the documents at Mar-a-Lago could be a crime.

Legal experts have said the government has enough material from National Archives and Records Administration document requests to subpoena Justice Department requests to prove Trump knowingly failed to return sensitive documents to the government.

The president has no clearance, he is effectively exonerated by the election process. So if there was an indictment against Trump, it couldn’t just be copied and pasted from previous indictments, said Steven Aftergood, a longtime specialist in handling classified information. But that doesn’t mean he couldn’t deliberately keep documents or not provide them. At least the subpoena he was given made it clear that he had an obligation to return those records.

The Justice Department is also investigating possible charges of obstructing or destroying government property. People familiar with the investigation say a Trump aide told the FBI that the former president asked him to remove boxes from a storage room where classified documents were kept and that it was done after that Trump received a subpoena in May for any classified material in his possession. Investigators also obtained CCTV footage showing boxes being moved, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the investigation.

The Post reported that some of the top secret documents kept at Mar-a-Lago involved nuclear programs, while other documents focused on Iran’s missile system and intelligence gathering in China, according to people familiar with the matter. who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss it. The highly restricted nature of these documents helped convince the FBI to launch its initial investigation, if only to recover the locked government material.

Most cases of government employees or contractors who mishandle classified documents are dealt with administratively, with the perpetrators losing their jobs and their authorization to handle sensitive documents. Zaid said he has represented several clients who fit this profile, accidentally taking classified documents home as they clean up their offices, for example. A customer unwittingly left classified documents in his car as he entered a fast food restaurant.

Martin and Kingsbury, on the other hand, accumulated millions of pages of restricted material at home during their careers, triggering criminal investigations. And Ahmedelhadi Serageldin, the Massachusetts defense contractor, downloaded hundreds of classified documents to an external hard drive, which his employer Raytheon Technologies noticed while investigating him for time card fraud.

When FBI agents searched Martin’s property, they discovered classified documents scattered randomly around his property stored in his home office, in an unlocked and dusty shed in his backyard and in his car, according to court documents. .

What started out as an effort by Mr. Martin to be good at his job, to be better at his job, to be as good as possible, to see the big picture of his job, grew into something more complicated. that. It became a compulsion, Martins’ lawyer James Wyda said in a 2016 court proceeding. He had a hold on Mr. Martin. This was not Spycraft behavior.

