Free and fair elections the only solution to the political crisis: Imran Khan





LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan on Thursday reiterated his demand for free and fair elections, which he said were the only way to get the country out of the crisis.

The deposed prime minister expressed these views while addressing his workers and supporters via video link from his residence at Zaman Park in Lahore.

Many PTI MPs, supporters and workers gathered outside the Punjab Governor’s house in Lahore in the evening to ‘stop’ Balighur Rehman from making any ‘unconstitutional’ decision to denotify Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

#ProtestAtGovernorHouse pic.twitter.com/b6NxVsLEJ7

— PTI (@PTIofficial) December 22, 2022

“Today I want to speak to the nation about the situation in Punjab. There is a strange environment. Initially, the PML-N challenged us to dissolve the assemblies saying they were ready for elections. But when we have done this, a vote of confidence and motions of no confidence have been proposed in the Punjab Assembly,” he added.

“I believe that never in the 70 years of my life have I seen my nation head into such darkness.”

“I want to remind the nation that the overthrown government has led the country to economic progress,”

He added that the ousted PTI government gave the highest growth rate in the history of Pakistan where the economy was progressing. “The country’s wealth increased by 5.7% and 6% in the third and fourth years. The country had never progressed to this point.

The former prime minister said he was addressing Pakistanis who did not transfer their money overseas rather than those who looted the country.

The political situation in the province has remained tense in recent days ahead of the vote of no confidence in Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and the possible dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

On Wednesday, Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman declared Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan’s decision unconstitutional and illegal. The latter had defied his directives to convene a session Wednesday at 4 p.m. for a vote of confidence in Chief Minister Parvez Elahi.

Sibtain Khan, instead, called the order unconstitutional and adjourned an ongoing session until Friday.

