January 6 committee releases final report





U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) carries the committee’s final report as he leaves after the final open meeting of the U.S. House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, United States, on December 19, 2022.

Jonathan Ernest | Reuters

The Jan. 6 House Select Committee released its long-awaited final report on Thursday, wrapping up an 18-month investigation into the 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol by a violent mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump.

The damning 845-page report was released three days after the bipartisan committee voted unanimously to refer Trump to the Justice Department for a criminal investigation and possible prosecution for his efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss to to President Joe Biden.

Among the recommendations are that congressional committees with such authority consider creating a “formal mechanism to assess whether to bar” Trump from future federal office based on evidence that he violated his constitutional oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution while engaging in an insurrection.

The report comes weeks after Trump announced he would seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

“Our country has gone too far to allow a defeated president to turn into a victorious tyrant by overthrowing our democratic institutions, fomenting violence and, as I have seen, opening the door to those in our country whose hatred and bigotry threaten equality and justice for all Americans,” committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., wrote in a foreword to the report.

The committee’s vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, wrote in her own preface, “Every president in our history has championed this orderly transfer of authority except one.”

“January 6, 2021 was the first time an American president refused his constitutional duty to peacefully transfer power to the next,” Cheney wrote.

The first of eight chapters in the report titled “The Big Lie,” a reference to Trump’s repeated false claims that he had won the election. This chapter notes that Trump made efforts even before Election Day to “delegitimize the electoral process” by suggesting that it would be tainted with voter fraud, particularly in relation to mail-in voting whose use has been expanded. due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The second chapter, titled “I Just Want to Find 11,780 Votes,” details Trump’s attempt to overthrow the Electoral College, the body that actually chooses the winner of presidential elections based on the popular wins of candidates in each state. and parts of two states.

The title refers to what Trump said to Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in a phone call on January 2, 2021, in which the president pressured Raffensperger to take action that would invalidate the victory. popular of Biden in this state.

Pro-Trump protesters gather outside the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Jon Cherry | Getty Images

The following chapters describe how Trump and his allies sought to obtain alternative voter lists for him presented to Congress over the actual lists that Biden won, their efforts to get the Justice Department to cast doubt on the integrity of the election and to convince Mike Pence, then Vice President, refused to certify the electoral college lists of several states.

The plan to pressure Pence was designed to decide who would win the House of Representatives election. Although the Democrats held the majority of seats in that chamber at the time, the Republicans could have delivered victory to Trump because they held the majority of state delegations, which each get a single vote under the system.

The final three chapters focus on the build-up to the Capitol riot, Trump’s “dereliction” of duty by refusing to call the crowd, and an analysis of the attack on the Capitol.

Cheney, in his foreword to the report, noted, “What most people didn’t know before our investigation was this: Donald Trump’s own campaign officials told him early on that his allegations of fraud were false”.

“Senior Donald Trump Justice Department officials, each appointed by Donald Trump himself, investigated the allegations and repeatedly told him that his allegations of fraud were false,” Cheney wrote.

“Donald Trump’s White House lawyers also told him that his fraud allegations were false. From the start, Donald Trump’s fraud allegations have been absurdly fabricated, designed to attack the patriotism of millions of people. men and women who love our country.”

In its recommendations, the Jan. 6 commission urged the Senate to pass the voter count law, which the House has already passed. The law would reaffirm that a vice president has no authority or discretion to reject an official list of presidential voters submitted by their state governors.

The panel also said that courts and bar disciplinary bodies that regulate lawyers’ conduct “should continue to assess lawyers’ conduct as described in this report.”

“Lawyers should not have the discretion to use their legal licenses to undermine the constitutional and statutory process for the peaceful transfer of power in our government,” the report said.

In a recommendation titled “Violent Extremism,” the report states that “Federal agencies with intelligence and security mandates, including the Secret Service, should…move forward on whole-of-government strategies to address the threat of violent activity.” posed by all extremist groups, including white nationalist groups and violent anti-government groups, while respecting the First Amendment civil rights and liberties of all citizens. »

Members of the Oath Keepers militia among supporters of US President Donald Trump, on the steps of the US Capitol, in Washington, January 6, 2021.

Jim Bourg | Reuters

The Jan. 6 panel has already begun sharing its evidence with the DOJ, which last month appointed a special counsel to investigate whether Trump or others unlawfully interfered with the transfer of power to Biden.

Without Trump’s encouragement, the Jan. 6 riot “would never have happened,” panel chairman Thompson said in an interview earlier Thursday with MSNBC. “It would have been the normal transfer of power that we do every four years when there is a presidential election.”

“Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, but in no way do you destroy City Hall or the courthouse, and, God forbid, the United States Capitol,” Thompson said. “It was just something that I think for most Americans was beyond imagination…And there’s still a lot of people who can’t understand why our people would do that.”

The DOJ and House investigation focuses, among other things, on the events of January 6, 2021, when hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol and forced lawmakers and Pence to flee the chambers of Congress. .

Vice President Mike Pence (R) is escorted by Sgt. at arms Michael Stenger (L), of the House of Representatives in the Senate at the United States Capitol after a challenge was raised during the joint session to certify President-elect Joe Biden, in Washington, United States, on January 6, 2021.

Mike Theiler | Reuters

The invasion disrupted a joint session of Congress that was being held to confirm Biden’s victory in the Electoral College.

Pence, who was chairing that session, resisted pressure from Trump and others to refuse to accept Electoral College slates from several swing states that had given Biden his margin of victory.

The House committee conducted more than 1,000 interviews with witnesses, including Trump’s White House aides and attorneys, several of his adult children and close allies. The panel also compiled hundreds of thousands of documents as part of its investigation.

Trump spread false allegations of voter fraud before and after the 2020 election and continued numerous attempts to reverse his loss to Biden in the weeks after Election Day. His public campaign to do so culminated with a rally outside the White House on January 6, 2021, where he urged the crowd to march with him to the Capitol to pressure Congress to overturn the election results.

US President Donald Trump arrives to speak to supporters at the Ellipse near the White House on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images

Trump never walked to the Capitol, but instead spent hours in the White House as his supporters attacked police inside and outside the Capitol and swarmed the halls of Congress. Trump did not publicly urge the crowd to leave the Capitol until late afternoon that day, despite pleas from senior White House officials to do so.

“You are the Commander-in-Chief. You have an assault underway on the United States Capitol, and there is nothing?” General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testified before the House committee.

“No call? Nothing? Zero?” Milley added.

In its vote on Monday, the committee referred Trump to the DOJ for potential prosecution for four crimes, including conspiracy to defraud the United States and incite an insurrection.

Separately, a Georgia state grand jury is gathering evidence from a criminal investigation into Trump by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for its attempt to get Georgia election officials to overturn Biden’s election victory in that election. State.

Trump is also under criminal investigation by the DOJ for the removal of government documents, some highly classified, from the White House when he left office.

