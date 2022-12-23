Politics
Chinese leader’s new term raises concerns in Hudson Valley
Chinese President Xi Jinping’s unprecedented third term in office is raising eyebrows around the world. Xi broke with the traditional two-term limit to consolidate his power as leader of the world’s most populous country.
New York’s Asian-American community is increasingly concerned about what this could mean for loved ones like family or friends in China.
What do you want to know
- Xi Jinping has cemented his power as China’s leader for an unprecedented third term
- Christine Wang, who has lived in China for several years, worries about her friends in Shanghai because she fears their freedoms will shrink over time.
- Global survey of Chinese state media finds over 94% of people in 20 countries support China’s Global Development Initiative
Christine Wang grew up drinking oolong tea.
Tea after every meal, tea in the morning, tea before bedtime, Wang said. This type of tea, I can continue to prepare it throughout the day, so it becomes lighter but it still carries this aroma, and also this connection with my family and with my homeland.
Wang is Taiwanese-American and has lived in China for several years. The last time she was in China was four years ago. She still has close friends in Shanghai.
These days, she says she’s worried after Xi won a third term as leader of the Communist Party.
This leads everyone to think that Xi Jinping is turning into an emperor, because in the days of the dynasty there was no term limit, Wang said. When you have a leader who has so much power to change the law or the constitution of the Chinese Communist Party, the effect of that leader will continue for a long time, and it could go either way.
She is in regular contact with her friends via social media.
I use WeChat to keep in touch with my friends in China and to contact them regularly, she said. And the posts I see can be their pets, their kids, their plants, the shows they see; anything but politics.
Wang fears their freedoms will shrink over time under Xi.
There is no freedom of expression. And if messages that the Chinese Communist Party deems too provocative can be as small as the quality of drinking water, they could be censored, she said.
China is a key player on the international stage as the world’s second-largest economy and the United States’ largest trading partner. global investigation by CGTN, Chinese state media, more than 94% of people in 20 countries support China’s Global Development Initiative, which the government says promotes values such as peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom for all.
I am able to choose what I would like the future to look like for me and my family, Wang said. If I was still living in China, I wouldn’t have this opportunity to make the changes I want to see.
With flowing strokes, Wang expresses herself through traditional Chinese calligraphy by writing words like light, shining, going far and great.
I send these words to my friends in China, wishing them a better and bigger future, she said.
Wang said she hopes the situation in China will improve and the country will take even a small step towards democracy. Meanwhile, the official announcement of Xi’s third term as China’s president is expected to take place during the government’s annual legislative sessions in March 2023.
