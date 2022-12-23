Covid-19: Prime Minister Modi urges people to wear masks and warns against complacency; States step up surveillance





Last update: December 22, 2022, 10:31 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a high-level meeting to review the status and preparedness of the public health response to Covid-19 on December 22. (Image: PTI) PM Modi also insisted that the precautionary dose could be promoted, especially for vulnerable and elderly groups

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases in China and some other countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the Covid-19 situation in the country where he ordered officials to strengthen surveillance measures, intensify testing, and also genomic sequencing efforts. He also warned people against complacency and urged them to wear masks in crowded places. Reiterating that Covid is not over yet,” Prime Minister Modi advised states to audit Covid-specific facilities to ensure operational readiness of hospital infrastructure, including oxygen cylinders, PSA factories, fans and human resources. The new BF.7 variant of the new coronavirus, believed to be linked to the surge in Covid cases in China, has been detected in parts of India. Here are some key updates on the Covid-19 situation across the country: According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Prime Minister Modial also insisted that the precautionary dose can be encouraged, especially for vulnerable and elderly groups.

States have been asked to share more samples daily with INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (lGSL) designated for genome sequencing, the PMO said. The PM asked officials to step up ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports.

The government said today that a number of passengers arriving on international flights will be randomly tested for coronavirus from December 24. The Union Department of Health has written to the Department of Civil Aviation in this regard. A sub-section of 2% of the total number of passengers on the flight will be subject to random testing after arrival at the airport on arrival,” an official communication said, adding that those travelers in each flight will be determined by the airlines concerned and preferably From different countries.

Earlier today, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya made a statement in Parliament and said India had started a random sampling of 2% of international travelers coming to the country and may consider to make it compulsory for all if necessary. In his statement, he said that in recent days there have been reports of increasing cases of Covid-19 in many countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, United States, France, Greece and Italy.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said the new Omicron BF.7 sub-variant of Covid-19 has not been detected in the nation’s capital so far and his government is ready to deal with it. any eventuality should it arise. Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal said the dominant subvariant in Delhi is XBB which has been detected in 92% of samples so far.

In Delhi at the moment there are 2,500 tests going on and these may be increased to one lakh if ​​there is an increase in Covid cases. We have 8,000 beds ready for Covid patients. At its peak, we had prepared 25,000 beds but the bed capacity can be increased to 36,000. The government has also expanded the scope of testing and people with SARS and respiratory problems are compulsorily tested using the method RT-PCR,” Kejriwal said.

Health authorities in Uttar Pradesh have started screening visitors to the Taj Mahal and other monuments, focusing their efforts mainly on foreign tourists. The aim is to contain the new BF.7 subvariant, an official told the PTI news agency. Mainly tourists from USA, China, Japan, Brazil and European countries are checked and their samples are collected from tourist sites including Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Akbars Tomb.

The Kerala government has decided to proceed with whole genome sequencing of more samples to identify different variants of Covid-19. Genomic surveillance using whole genome sequencing of viruses will be conducted to track different variants of Covid,” he said in a statement. The health department has directed districts to send these samples for genetic testing to designated labs for each district and to report accurately where appropriate. new variants are identified so that prevention activities can be strengthened accordingly.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed the health department to launch a campaign to administer booster doses of the Covid vaccine to effectively control the pandemic. He asked department officials to start organizing camps to give people booster doses starting Friday. Raise awareness of the importance of the booster dose and encourage people to get vaccinated. If new cases are reported, send the samples for genome sequencing, he said.

The Rajasthan health department has ordered chief medical officers and medical officers of all districts to start screening, genome sampling and identification of high-risk groups. Health Secretary Dr Prithvi has already issued orders to all collectors to ensure genome sequencing of all Covid positive samples to detect the new BF.7 subvariant.

In Punjab, relevant officials have been told to increase the number of daily Covid tests to 10,000 in the state. A senior health department official said instructions have been issued to increase daily Covid-19 testing from around 3,000 currently to 10,000. He further said instructions have also been issued to all state civilian surgeons to ensure that samples from all positive cases are sent for genome sequencing at a facility in Patiala.

The Karnataka government has decided to carry out mandatory testing for Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) in the state. The government has also decided to make face masks compulsory in closed spaces and air-conditioned rooms. The random testing of 2% of international passengers arriving in the state will continue until the Centre’s revised instructions, the state’s health minister, Dr K Sudhakar, has said.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotechs’ intranasal vaccine will now be available as a booster dose for all adults, sources said.News18. The BBV154 or Invacacc nasal vaccine from Hyderabad-based makers Covaxin will be introduced on Co-WIN by next week, sources said, adding that the price has yet to be decided. Sources also said that the Comptroller General of Drugs of India (DCGI) has given the green light for the completion of the vaccine trials and the official announcement regarding the development will be made in the coming days. (with PTI entries) Read all the latest news from India here

