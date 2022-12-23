Turkey maintains overflights in the Aegean Sea





Unauthorized flights over the eastern Aegean by Turkish aircraft continued unabated on Wednesday, the General Staff of Hellenic National Defense (GEETHA) said, reporting that a pair of Turkish F-16 fighter jets conducted five overflights between 11:07 a.m. and 11:23 a.m. The military aircraft flew over Farmakonisi, Lipsoi, Arkioi and Agathonisi. Earlier, a pair of Turkish F-16s flew over the remote border islet of Kinaros while a second pair flew over Kinaros and the adjacent islet of Glaros. A Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) also flew over Kinaros. Meanwhile, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Wednesday accused Greece of provocative actions, saying Athens is pursuing expansionist and aggressive policies that are fueling instability. Akar insisted that Greece’s hostile stance shows that it has become arrogant as it ignores NATO’s fundamental principles and values. Let’s take a closer look at the developments in the Aegean Sea. When we look at the developments in the Aegean, we see that while Turkey is truly making such efforts for peace and stability, our neighbor Greece unfortunately continues its expansionist and aggressive policies with provocative actions and rhetoric that fuel the instability, adding new provocations every day, he said. He also insisted that in Cyprus, the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean, while Turkey is open to dialogue, we have never allowed any fait accompli and we will not allow any fait accompli to coming. He further called for an unbiased, objective, cautious and reasonable approach from the United States and our other NATO allies. On Tuesday, US Senate Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Robert Menendez denounced Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his authoritarianism and Turkey’s aggression against Greece, reiterating that he will not approve any sales of F -16 Americans to Turkey if Ankara does not change its position.

