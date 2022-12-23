Transcripts reveal link between fake Trump and Nevada voters





LAS VEGAS (AP) New transcripts of closed-door testimony before the House committee on January 6 show that Donald Trump and his allies played a direct role in the Nevada Republican parties’ plan to send a fake electoral certificate to Congress. in 2020 in a last resort attempt to keep the former president in power.

Documents released Wednesday night included interviews with state party leader Michael McDonald and Republican National Committee member Jim DeGraffenreid in February. Both men served as mock voters in Carson City on December 14, 2020.

That day, six Nevada GOP members signed certificates falsely stating that Trump had won Nevada in 2020 and sent them to Congress and the National Archives, where they were ultimately discarded. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is studying the role these fake voters in key battleground states played in Trump’s bid to cling to power after his 2020 defeat.

McDonald and DeGraffenreid invoked Fifth Amendment protection hundreds of times in their separate interviews with the Jan. 6 committee, declining to answer questions about their involvement and the extent to which key Trump allies helped orchestrate the plot. .

Still, the transcripts offer an unprecedented view into coordinated efforts by Trump teams in Nevada to overturn the results of campaign efforts that included direct communication between McDonald and the president himself.

On Nov. 4, 2020, for example, the day after the election, McDonald’s had a conference call with Trump, his then-chief of staff Mark Meadows, attorney Rudy Giuliani, and his son Eric Trump.

They want a full attack mode, McDonald later wrote in a text message describing the call. We were going to have a war room meeting in about an hour.

McDonald and DeGraffenreid delivered their communications to the Jan. 6 committee regarding the bogus voter scheme. The FBI also seized McDonalds’ cellphone in June as part of an investigation into the scheme.

These documents, detailed in detail in the transcripts, included text messages, emails, and internal memos distributed by the GOP’s national branch; handwritten charts, sample press releases and the fake certificate itself; and talking points explaining the rationale for voters.

The planning was extensive, according to the transcripts, and began as early as four days before the election, when state party officials began discussing whether Republican Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske would sign the alternative electoral list.

DeGraffenreid, in a text chat with party officials, said Cegavske could do a lot, but sending out a list of Republican voters without them being the clear winners of the popular vote isn’t one of them.

Cegavske ultimately certified President Joe Bidens’ victory in Nevada, defending the results as reliable and accurate despite attacks from Trump and others within his own party, leading the Republican Party of Nevada to censor it. She then conducted an investigation that found no credible evidence of widespread statewide voter fraud.

Meanwhile, the day before the fake voter list meeting, transcripts show McDonald grew increasingly frustrated with RNC leadership over how to proceed with signing the certificate. It emerged he had been back and forth with the RNC over the logistics of the ceremony: where, how they would advertise it and what they would say in their speeches.

RNC basically put us in a box about what we can say, but that doesn’t sound too bad, Shawn Meehan, one of the fake voters, said in a text to DeGraffenreid.

Meehan also told DeGraffenreid that McDonald’s wanted a smaller group that would plan the final details over breakfast, and that he emphasizes optics. He was visible to several of the fake voters on the same day another fake voter had texted DeGraffenreid that McDonald’s was upset with mixed messages and ad guidelines for tomorrow.

He is very worried about RNC cutting the cord if he looks bad and stealing credit if we do well, Meehan sent.

I know, DeGraffenreid replied. He fears that we look like mindless whiners.

Ultimately, the Republican Party of Nevada was moving forward, and after nearly two months of planning, McDonald, DeGraffenreid and the other fake voters gathered outside the Capitol building in Carson City for a ceremony.

History made today in Carson City, Nevada, the State Party would write on social media after the ceremony, as @McDonaldNV leads our voters to vote for Nevada winner, @realDonaldTrump and @Mike_Pence!

McDonald’s did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday evening. A lawyer for DeGraffenreid said he declined to comment.

The nine-member committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot will disband when Republicans take control of the House next month. The committee on Thursday released its full, more than 800-page report into its 18-month investigation, which it hopes will lead to criminal charges against Trump and his key allies.

Stern, a member of the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative body, reported from Reno, Nevada. Report for America is a national, nonprofit service program that places reporters in local newsrooms. Follow Stern on Twitter: @gabestern326.

