Imran Khan addresses protesters outside the Punjab governor’s house





LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, has held a man responsible for ousting his government, saying a man was still behind efforts to end party politics, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The former prime minister made the remarks while addressing protesters, who had gathered outside the Punjab Governor’s house in Lahore to stop Governor Baligh ur Rehman from taking any unconstitutional action.

Without naming anyone, Imran Khan said one man’s decision overthrew his government and that was the reason the country plunged into political and economic crises.

He castigated the one man over the atrocities suffered by the PTI and its members and asked: what was their fault. Only that we refused to accept the band of thieves you imposed on us?

The PTI leader pointed out that the whole nation came out when his party was ousted. It sent a message that imported government was unacceptable, he added.

Imran Khan claimed that the one man was still behind efforts to end the PTI policy. When they saw that nothing was working, they decided to kill me and get me out of the way, he said, asking what further steps would be taken to force the nation to accept the imported government?

He also blasted leaked videos and audios on social media, saying such things were done to blackmail his party.

Motion of censure

At the start of the speech, Imran Khan lambasted the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for submitting a motion of no confidence against Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi.

He noted that the PDMs were trying not to let him exercise his constitutional right to dissolve the provincial assemblies. Initially, the PML-N challenged us to dissolve the assemblies. But now, when we did that, a vote of confidence and motions of no confidence were proposed in the Punjab Assembly, he regretted.

The former prime minister stressed that he wanted to dissolve the provincial assemblies because they fear that if immediate elections are not held, the country will slip away from us.

He also criticized the coalition government for running away from the election, saying the overseas convict and Asif Zardari were scared. They have a one-point scheme to hide their theft and they will harm the country in the process. All they want is an NRO 2, he claimed.

Elections the exit door

Imran Khan again called on the institutions to play a role in holding immediate and transparent elections. He asked the institutions if they were not worried about the direction of Pakistan and its future.

Aren’t you worried today that our country is heading to a point where there will be no going back, he asked, then stressed that snap polls were the only solution.

The former prime minister noted that as soon as elections are held, the country will have a chance to get out of this mess. Without political stability, there is no economic stability, he concluded.

Punjab crisis

The political crisis in Punjab intensified after the Center and the province clashed over the vote of no confidence in Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, chairman and deputy chairman of the PA.

The crisis deepened after the governor and the PA president mutually rejected decisions on the vote of no confidence and the calling of a special session for a vote of confidence today.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have tabled a motion of no confidence in the Chief Minister of Punjab, the Chairman and the Deputy Chairman of the Provincial Assemblies Secretariat.

In an interview with ARY News, PML-N leader Khawaja Imran Nazir confirmed the development. He claimed that the opposition parties will give a pleasant surprise to the people of Punjab.

He confirmed that details related to the motion of no confidence had been received by the PA secretary. Nazir said the motion of no confidence was submitted according to law after filling in the required numbers.

Imran Khan will dissolve the assembly

The development came after Imran Khan announced the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies on December 23.

The former Prime Minister announced the decision while addressing the nation alongside Chief Ministers (CMs) of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pervaiz Elahi and Mahmood Khan, respectively.

Imran Khan thanked the two provincial leaders for their cooperation with his party and said he had consulted PTI lawyers about the decision, adding that the Constitution does not allow the election to be postponed beyond 90 days. after the dissolution of the assemblies.

comments

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arynews.tv/imran-khan-addresses-protestors-outside-punjab-governor-house/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos