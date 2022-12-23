Sunak and von der Leyen agree to work together for an NI protocol solution

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen have agreed to work together to find a solution to the dispute over Northern Ireland protocol.

In a call on Thursday, the prime minister and the president of the European Commission discussed post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland, as well as the war in Ukraine.

It is hoped that improved relations between London and Brussels in recent months could lead to a breakthrough in the protocol impasse, which has dominated relations between the UK and the EU for months.

The row also caused major political turmoil in Northern Ireland, with the DUP blocking a return to power-sharing in Stormont over its opposition to protocol.

He says the protocol has undermined Northern Ireland’s place within the UK by creating economic barriers to trade entering the region from Britain.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: On the Northern Ireland Protocol, they agreed on the importance of working together to agree a solution.

?@BCCShevaun“Business wants political leaders on both sides to move away from the debates of the past and find ways to trade more freely. Otherwise, the UK’s long-term competitiveness will be badly damaged.” Read our Brexit trade analysis?https://t.co/GZwHYMxp8L BCC (@britishchambers) December 22, 2022

It comes as the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) have called on the government to re-examine how trade with Europe can be improved, two years after former Prime Minister Boris Johnson struck a deal.

The trade organization has warned that Brexit is not helping its members grow or increase sales.

Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Mark Spencer earlier told Times Radio that the government could always do more to reduce trade friction.

The UK’s Brexit deal came after years of often tense negotiations between London and Brussels, with the economic impact of the UK’s exit remaining a divisive issue.

Last month, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said Brexit had had a significant negative impact on trade volumes and business relationships between UK and EU businesses.

Shevaun Haviland, chief executive of the BCC, called for an honest dialogue on improving trade relations between the UK and the EU.

Businesses feel like they are banging their heads against a brick wall as nothing has been done to help them, nearly two years after the initial agreement on the ACT.

The longer current problems go unchecked, the more EU traders go elsewhere and the greater the damage, she said.

The body is calling for an additional agreement with the EU that could eliminate or reduce the complexity of food exports for small and medium-sized businesses, as well as a Norwegian-style agreement that would exempt small businesses from having to have a representative tax for VAT in the EU.

Among a number of proposals, it also calls for side deals with the EU and member states to allow UK businesses to travel longer and work in Europe.

The BCC, echoing the concerns of other business groups, also urged the government to reach an agreement on the ongoing dispute over the protocol.

Of course, there is always more we can do to try to smooth the passage of trade. Were very keen to do so, Mr Spencer said, when pressed by concerns from the BCC.

He said the UK had made progress, citing an increase in the number of seasonal worker visas available in the horticulture industry next year.

Were a free and open trading nation. We want to work closely with our colleagues in the EU, we want to try to reduce that bureaucracy if there is any on their side of the channel, so of course we want to keep those trade channels open both ways.

Ms Haviland said businesses want politicians to move away from the debates of the past and find ways to trade more freely.

This means an honest dialogue on how we can improve our trade relations with the EU. With a recession looming, we need to remove the shackles that are holding our exporters back so they can play their part in the UK’s economic recovery, she said.

If we don’t do this now, the UK’s long-term competitiveness could be seriously damaged.

It’s no coincidence that in the first 15 months of the TCA, we stopped selling 42% of all the different products we used to sell.

There are clearly structural problems inherent in the ACT which can only be resolved after its revision in 2026.

Hilary Benn, Labor MP and co-chair of the UK Trade and Business Affairs Commission, called on the government to prioritize facilitating trade flows between UK and EU businesses.

Since Brexit, UK businesses have been grappling with new red tape, costs and bureaucratic customs checks, he said.