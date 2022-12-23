Read the January 6 committee report – Rolling Stone





The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurgency released its final report Thursday, concluding that former President Trump intentionally spread false claims about the 2020 election and incited his supporters to attack the US Capitol.

The long-awaited, eight-chapter, 845-page report concludes an 18-month investigation in which the committee interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses and conducted nearly a dozen public hearings.

“As you read this report, please consider this: Vice President Pence, along with many named officials who surrounded Donald Trump, worked to defeat many of the worst aspects of Trump’s plan to void the election,” he said. said the vice-chairman of the committee. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said in the report’s foreword. “It was not a certainty. It is comforting to assume that the institutions of our Republic will always resist those who attempt to undo our Constitution from within. But our institutions are only strong when those in office are loyal to our Constitution.

The report details a comprehensive overview of findings on how former President Donald Trump and his allies sought to annul the 2020 presidential election. Electoral College vote in Congress and the National Archives” and ignored concerns from his legal team that it might be illegal.

At its final hearing on Monday, the committee voted to make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice against Trump for obstruction of due process, conspiracy to defraud the United States government, knowingly and willfully making a false statement to the federal government and inciting, assisting or participating in an insurrection. Several of Trump’s associates, including attorneys Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman, were also fired on criminal charges.

The committee also recommended that the House Ethics Committee investigate four Republican House members, including House Speaker hopeful Kevin McCarthy, as well as Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Andy Biggs (R-Arizona) and Scott Perry (R-Pa.), on their efforts to block the work of the committee. Editor’s Choice

The January 6 Committee was conceived in May 2021 and was originally intended to function as a bicameral 9/11 commission-style inquiry into the events surrounding January 6 and efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. committee was blocked by Senate Republicans, limiting its scope to a House inquiry. Tendency

House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi announced her first committee nominations in July 2021. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) was named chair and Republican Rep. Liz Cheney as vice-chair.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy offered five selections to the committee, Jim Banks (R-Ind.), Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Rodney Davis (R-Ill.), Kelly Armstrong (RN. Dak.) and Troy Nehls (R-Tex.). Banks and Jordan were rejected by Pelosi on the grounds that their vote against certifying Joe Biden as president-elect, as well as their involvement in undermining election results in various states, would jeopardize the integrity of the investigation. In response, McCarthy removed all of its nominees from the committee. Pelosi ultimately selected Reps. Zoe Lofgren (D-Cal.), Pete Aguilar (D-Cal.), Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), Elaine Luria (D-Va.) , and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) to serve on the committee.

