Jokowi opens opportunity for cabinet reshuffle





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo revealed the possibility of opening up opportunities for a reshuffle or reshuffle Advanced Indonesian Cabinet Ministers is still possible. That matters Jokowi respond to survey results Charter Policy which shows that the majority of those questioned agree that he reshuffled the composition of the cabinet. “Maybe,” Jokowi said after the inauguration of the Ciawi and Sukamahi dams in Bogor Regency on Friday (23/12/2022). Also Read: Charta Politika Survey, Majority of Respondents Agree with Jokowi Cabinet Reshuffle Nevertheless, Jokowi did not reveal when reshuffle the firm will do. “Yes later,” he said. The survey conducted by Charta Politika from December 6 to 18, 2022 shows that the majority of the public is in favor of President Joko Widodo reshuffling the cabinet or reshuffle Advanced Indonesian cabinet. Charta Politika Executive Director Yunarto Wijaya is of the opinion, reshuffle Jokowi has to do the cabinet if he wants to make sure he leaves a good legacy after his resignation. Also read: Charta Politika survey: 59.7% of respondents want Jokowi to reshuffle the government “There was a figure of 61.8% who agreed, and I think that’s the most important thing to do as homework (homework) for Pak Jokowi if you want to leave. heritage“Yunarto said during a press conference on Thursday (22/12/2022). “Not only is he always loved by the public, but the sectoral performance of his ministers can also maintain public confidence and satisfaction in him,” he said. Yunarto said, reshuffle must also be taken into account when reflecting on the political dynamics ahead of the 2024 general elections (Pemilu). Read also: Separation of Nasdem and Jokowi, observers raise the possibility that a minister of Nasdem is subject to a reshuffle Indeed, among the cabinet ministers, there are bound to be those who plan to run as a presidential candidate, a vice-presidential candidate or whose party has a different political position than the Jokowi government. “I think it should be a record, especially in the last two years which will be the most important test for a government or a president who cannot run again,” Yunarto said.

