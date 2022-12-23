Politics
Reviews | China’s Future Isn’t What It Used To Be
The two most powerful leaders in the world come from very different years.
At the start of 2022, Joe Biden was widely touted as a failed president. His legislative agenda appeared to have stalled, while economic turmoil appeared to warrant devastating medium-term losses. What happened instead is that the Inflation Reduction Act which is primarily a game-changing climate bill was signed into law; the much publicized red wave was a ripple; and while many economists are still predicting a recession, unemployment is still low and inflation has been sag.
By contrast, at the start of this year, Xi Jinping, China’s supreme leader, was still to boast about his triumph over Covid. Indeed, for a time, people commonly heard affirmations that China’s apparent success in handling the pandemic heralded its emergence as the world’s leading power. Now, however, Xi has abruptly ended his signature zero Covid policy, with all indications pointing to a huge increase in hospitalizations and deaths that will put healthcare to breaking point; the Chinese economy seems set to face major difficulties in the next two or three years; and long-term projections for Chinese economic growth are revised downwards.
China’s future, it seems, is not what it used to be. Why?
China’s ability to limit the spread of the coronavirus with draconian lockdowns was meant to demonstrate the superiority of a regime that doesn’t need to consult the public, that can just do what needs to be done. At this point, however, Xi’s refusal to prepare to move on, his inability to adopt the most effective vaccines and to be vaccinated in the arms of his most vulnerable citizens, have exposed the weakness of the authoritarian governments in which no one can tell the leader when he is wrong.
Beyond the impending prospect of carnage, China’s long-running macroeconomic problems seem to be reaching a tipping point.
It has been evident for years that the Chinese economy, despite an impressive history of economic growth, is extremely unbalanced. Too few of the gains from growth have trickled down to households, consumer spending low as a percentage of gross domestic product. Extremely high investment rates have closed the gap, but all indications are that investment is meeting with sharply diminishing returns as companies become increasingly reluctant to spend on new ventures.
China has nevertheless managed to maintain full employment, but above all by promoting a huge real estate bubble. The Chinese real estate sector is incredibly inflated: according to an estimation it represents 29% of GDP, investment in real estate as a percentage of current GDP twice as high as in the United States at the height of the bubble of the 2000s.
This is not a sustainable situation. Economists often cite Stein’s Law: If something can’t last forever, it will stop. The exact end of the Chinese bubble is unclear, it could be a sharp downturn or a period of low quality growth that masks the true extent of the problem, but it won’t be pretty.
What really struck me, however, is how analysts have reduced their longer-term projections for Chinese growth.
Two caveats here.
First, no one is very good at predicting long-term growth; as MIT economist Robert Solow jokingly put it, attempts to explain differences in national growth rates often end in a blaze of amateur sociology.
Second, when measuring the size of national economies, you need to distinguish between the dollar value of GDP and output measured at purchasing power parity, which is normally higher in low-income economies, where the cost life tends to be relatively low.
On the latter measure, estimates suggest that China has overtaken the United States. around 2016. But the dollar measure is arguably more important when it comes to geopolitical influence. So when will China take the lead?
Recently, Goldman Sachs, which previously projected China as No. 1 in the mid-2020s, pushed back that date. back to 2035. the Japan Economic Research Center, which previously predicted Chinese leadership by 2028 and then 2033, now says that won’t happen for at least several decades. Some analysts don’t think so will never happen.
Where does this new pessimism come from? Part of the problem is demographics. Chinas working age population has actually been declining since 2015. China’s economy can still grow rapidly if it can sustain rapid productivity growth. But China’s policy missteps seem to have reinforced the perception that its entry into the middle income trapa widely claimed (although controversial) a phenomenon in which some poorer nations catch up rapidly, but only up to a point, and stagnate well below the income levels of the most advanced economies.
None of this should be interpreted as an undermining of the incredible rise in Chinese living standards over the past four decades, or as a denial that China has already become an economic superpower. But if you expected Chinese economic dominance, you may have to wait a long time. As I said, China’s future is not what it used to be.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/12/22/opinion/china-future-growth.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Fosun International received three awards from the UK’s Global Banking and Finance Review
- Reviews | China’s Future Isn’t What It Used To Be
- Jokowi opens opportunity for cabinet reshuffle
- Year Ender 2022: 5 Movie Roles That Showcased Bollywood Actors In A New Light | Movies News
- Noah Holdings Limited Announces Primary Listing on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
- Travelers express frustration over canceled flights and high costs at Denver International Airport
- Read the January 6 committee report – Rolling Stone
- Extreme winter conditions mean bomb cyclones could occur. What are they? : NPR
- AWE Alumna demonstrates recycling fashion
- Leaked Google Pixel roadmap for 2023 and beyond
- 10 Best Bollywood Movie Performances Of 2022
- Lanning back to lead Australian women after an indefinite hiatus