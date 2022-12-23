Reviews | China’s Future Isn’t What It Used To Be

The two most powerful leaders in the world come from very different years.

At the start of 2022, Joe Biden was widely touted as a failed president. His legislative agenda appeared to have stalled, while economic turmoil appeared to warrant devastating medium-term losses. What happened instead is that the Inflation Reduction Act which is primarily a game-changing climate bill was signed into law; the much publicized red wave was a ripple; and while many economists are still predicting a recession, unemployment is still low and inflation has been sag.

By contrast, at the start of this year, Xi Jinping, China’s supreme leader, was still to boast about his triumph over Covid. Indeed, for a time, people commonly heard affirmations that China’s apparent success in handling the pandemic heralded its emergence as the world’s leading power. Now, however, Xi has abruptly ended his signature zero Covid policy, with all indications pointing to a huge increase in hospitalizations and deaths that will put healthcare to breaking point; the Chinese economy seems set to face major difficulties in the next two or three years; and long-term projections for Chinese economic growth are revised downwards.

China’s future, it seems, is not what it used to be. Why?

China’s ability to limit the spread of the coronavirus with draconian lockdowns was meant to demonstrate the superiority of a regime that doesn’t need to consult the public, that can just do what needs to be done. At this point, however, Xi’s refusal to prepare to move on, his inability to adopt the most effective vaccines and to be vaccinated in the arms of his most vulnerable citizens, have exposed the weakness of the authoritarian governments in which no one can tell the leader when he is wrong.

Beyond the impending prospect of carnage, China’s long-running macroeconomic problems seem to be reaching a tipping point.