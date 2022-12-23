PM Modi to decide whether to extend PMGKAY beyond December: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje





Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. Stock Photo | Photo credit: MA Sriram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take a call to extend the PMGKAY program to provide a free ration to the poor beyond December, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje said on Thursday, stressing that the government has sufficient stock of food grains. Also read: India eradicates extreme poverty via PMGKY: IMF article If Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) is to be extended, the decision will be taken by the Cabinet, headed by the Prime Minister. The council of ministers is scheduled for Friday. In September, the government extended PMGKAY for three months until December 31. “Cases of Covid-19 are coming. The scheme is in effect until December. … After that the decision (to extend it) will be taken by the Prime Minister,” said Ms Karandlaje, Minister of State for Union for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, told reporters. Over the past 28 months, the government has spent 1.80 lakh crore on distributing free rations to the poor under the PMGKAY, she said. The government has sufficient stocks of food grains to meet the requirements of the Food Security Act and other social protection programs, she added. The Union Minister further said that the procurement of food grains for the Public Distribution System (PDS) and social protection programs like PMGKAY was going smoothly, even though there was “a misconception of decline in rice and wheat production” due to some impact of drought and climate change on crops in Uttar. Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal. Last week, the Ministry of Food said that about 159 lakh tons of wheat and 104 lakh tons of rice would be available by January 1, 2023, against the buffer standards requirement of 138 lakh tons of wheat and 76 lakh tons of rice in January. 1. As of December 15, about 180 lakh tons of wheat and 111 lakh tons of rice were available in the central pool, he said. PMGKAY was launched in April 2020 to help poor people whose livelihoods have been shut down by a nationwide lockdown aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus. Under this scheme, 5 kg of wheat and rice are provided free of charge to 80 crore poor per month. Mrs. Karandlaje also listed the measures taken to upgrade the PDS with modern technology to control wastage and siphoning of food grains from the PDS in addition to paying the support price for grains purchased directly from farmers through the DBT mode. (Direct Benefit Transfer). Renewed emphasis will now be placed on encouraging millet production and export ahead of the International Year of Millet to be celebrated in 2023, she added.

