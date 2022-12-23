The ABCs of Chinese GDI

Author: Deborah Brautigam, Johns Hopkins University

In 1949, former US President Harry Truman launched America’s first global aid program, declaring that all nations [should] working together through the United Nations in a global effort to achieve peace, plenty and freedom.

At the 76th United Nations General Assembly in 2021, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the global community to refocus on sustainable development with the proposal of the China Global Development Initiative (GDI).

The GDI asks the Global community refocus on development, recommit to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), reinvigorate global partnerships and reactivate international development cooperation. Like Trumans’ initiative, the GDI is vague and emphasizes working through the United Nations. It also promises to be a global effort based not on monetary largesse but on cooperation and knowledge sharing.

The GDI does not supplant the Chinas Belt and Road Initiative (BIS). The BRI is essentially a new brand image of Chinese globalization, focusing on policy coordination, regional connectivity, trade, financial integration and people-to-people ties as pathways to common prosperity. It lacks a secretariat, budget or implementation plan and is largely funded by commercial loans from Chinese political banks.

GDI is small scale. His projects will be coordinated speak China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA). Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs will also play a leading role, reflecting the diplomatic nature of China’s aid and development cooperation. Chinas official foreign aid has a modest annual budget of approximately 3 billion US dollars although other budgets pay for programs like medical teams or scholarships. In 2021, US official assistance amounted to 40 billion US dollars. No wonder Tang Ying, a senior CIDCA official, pointed out the Intent of the GDIs to fund smart little projects.

China has defined its role and responsibility in the GDI as that of a developing country working in solidarity with other countries in the South. The GDI is linked to earlier Chinese initiatives such as the US$3.1 billion South-South Climate Cooperation Fund and Pursuit 1 billion US dollars committed during his transition to the Global Fund for Development Assistance and South-South Cooperation. The GDI reflects China’s support and insistence on the concept of common but differentiated responsibilities the idea that all countries have a responsibility to build a better world, but that the wealthier countries should bear a greater share of the burden.

Common but differentiated responsibilities are the cornerstone of global climate and trade governance. It is not unreasonable for China to insist on this point because its per capita income places it somewhere between Costa Rica and Thailand and below the Maldives and Equatorial Guinea. Chinese efforts to provide support within its means will also play well with domestic audiences concerned about poverty at home.

China has tied the GDI closely to the United Nations, a forum where Beijing’s membership of the Security Council automatically grants it respect, influence and veto power. China does not have these qualities in other global institutions where rich countries continue to be massively overrepresentedsuch as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

GDI’s alignment with the UN SDGs and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development also allows China to reference long-standing grievances of low-income countries over an inequitable and unbalanced global economy. Although mild, China’s rhetoric echoes some of the 1974 United Nations Declaration on a New International Economic Orderwhich included a set of proposals aimed at ending economic colonialism and dependency.

By positioning the GDI as a promoter human rights Through the development, Beijing highlights another controversial Cold War divide. Almost as soon as the ink was dry on the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights, UN members split into opposing camps, forcing human rights that had just been declared indivisible to be split into two separate binding legal conventions. The United States supported the 1966 United Nations Convention on Civil and Political Rights, ratifying it in 1992, while the socialist bloc supported the 1966 Convention on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, which China has ratified in 2001. Neither country has ratified the Convention on the other side.

When the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Declaration on the Right to Development in 1986, the United States cast the only negative vote. This division continues today, as the United States, its Western allies and many members of the United Nations point to China’s human rights abuses, such as those in Xinjiang and Hong Kong. China’s response is to deflect criticism by promoting the right to development as a primary human right.

Limited in budget if not in rhetoric, the power of the GDI is largely symbolic, with its feeble calls to reform the hegemonic global economic system. His insertions on individual freedoms versus collective rights and responsibilities in long-standing and highly political global divisions subtly point to China. Hit to ensure a decent standard of living without liberal democracy.

At the start of the Cold War, Truman proposed a worldwide effort for peace, plenty, and freedom. Rather than descend into a new Cold War, China and the United States could commit to cooperating more effectively on the interrelated global challenges of climate change, conflict, health and poverty.

Deborah Brautigam is director of the China-Africa Research Initiative at the School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University.