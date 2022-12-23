Boris Johnson tipped for ‘Churchill’ return as ex-PM sends stylish Christmas message | Politics | News

Nadhim Zahawi says Boris Johnson will not return as prime minister

Boris Johnson will keep his west London constituency in the next general election, the former prime minister’s allies have claimed. Mr Johnson recently posted a series of smooth videos which show him wandering around Uxbridge and South Ruislip. In the weeks following Mr Johnson’s withdrawal from the Conservative Party leadership race against his ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak, the former Prime Minister uploaded seven videos to his official Instagram account.

The number is a marked increase from the four that were released in the two-month period after Mr Johnson first left Downing Street. In his most recent video, the ex-Prime Minister said: ‘Hi people, Boris Johnson here at Uxbridge Library where you can normally find me, wishing everyone in Uxbridge and South Ruislip a very Merry Christmas and a wonderful New Year. “I’m confident our best days lie ahead of us, as is the case for Wealdstone Football Club, they’ve had a very positive start to the season. “And I can tell you that we are pursuing all kinds of wonderful projects here in Hillingdon, here in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, in particular the new Hillingdon Hospital. “[It is] absolutely vital that the fantastic doctors, nurses and all NHS care staff get the facilities that match their love, care and expertise. “That’s what we’re doing and we’re working very hard to achieve that in the months to come and many more. JUST IN: Brexiteer furiously warns EU mega fishing quotas risk decimating UK waters

Boris Johnson tipped for ‘Churchill’ return as ex-PM sends stylish Christmas message

“But in the meantime, have a wonderful Christmas and a happy New Year.” The celebratory message to voters comes just days after the former prime minister again hinted he would make a Churchillian-style return. Writing for the Spectator on December 12, Mr Johnson described the current period of his professional life as an “unplanned break” in his career. During his farewell speech in Downing Street in September, Mr Johnson even compared himself to Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus. The 58-year-old highlighted how the Roman statesman “returned to his plow” after serving in high office, but omitted the fact that he was later recalled to power. Mr Johnson will eventually stage a short-lived plot to return to Number 10 in October following the resignation of Liz Truss and will receive the backing of 110 Tory colleagues in the House of Commons. READ MORE: Labour’s plan to protect torn borders as key candidate backs illegal migrants

Boris Johnson campaigns with Vote Leave in the 2016 referendum

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak in the race to succeed Boris Johnson during the summer.

However, much to the disappointment of his closest political friends, Mr Johnson pulled out of the race, fearing he could not unite Tory MPs. Despite a turbulent 12 months, allies of the former Prime Minister remain confident he will return to Parliament as MP for Uxbridge & South Ruislip at the next general election. A Tory MP told Express.co.uk: ‘Boris still has so much to offer British politics, I look forward to seeing him re-elected as an MP and beating the drum for conservatism long into the future. Another argued: “I know Boris fully intends to fight Uxbridge and win. “It has a strong local following, locals tell me.” A third MP added: “I think it shows that apart from what people see of him as a public figure, he’s also a great MP who works hard on local issues in his constituency.” DO NOT MISS

Boris Johnson won a landslide victory in the 2019 general election.

An MRP opinion poll by Savanta gave Sir Keir Starmer’s Labor Party a whopping majority of 314 seats.

An unnamed former adviser to the ex-PM has claimed Mr Johnson will remain committed to his 2019 manifesto promises, including the upgrade. They told Express.co.uk: “Boris still has a lot to offer the nation and still has a good team around him. “He is not the type of person to be content to watch the UK slide into controlled decline. “It wasn’t just bluster, things like leveling up meant a lot to him, and he’ll want that to stay on the political agenda.” A loyal supporter of the former Prime Minister has even compared Mr Johnson’s outlook to his own hero Winston Churchill. They said: “Boris is rightly strengthening his constituency through admirable work supporting key local campaigns such as the new hospital.

It took Winston Churchill six years and a second electoral defeat before he returned to power.

“It shows he is serious about staying on as an MP and 2023 could see his return – like Churchill.” Mr Churchill, the subject of Mr Johnson’s own book in 2014, has made two non-consecutive spells at Downing Street. He succeeded Neville Chamberlain as Britain’s wartime Prime Minister in 1940, but later lost the 1945 election to Clement Attlee of Labour. It would take Churchill six years and a second general election defeat before he returned to power in 1951. Despite the backing of his allies, Mr Johnson will have to hope the Conservative Party can overturn Labour’s current lead in the opinion polls and rise to the challenge of the Privileges Committee. An MRP survey by Savanta ComRes appeared to suggest the tide was turning against the Tories across the UK as it gave Sir Keir Starmer’s Labor Party a whopping 314-seat majority and indicated Mr Johnson would currently lose his seat.

During his farewell speech from Downing Street, Johnson even compared himself to Cincinnatus.

The privileges committee will be chaired by former Labor Commons leader Harriet Harman.