Covid is not over’: PM Modi calls for increased testing and genome sequencing | Latest India News





On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned against complacency and said Covid-19 was not over yet, ordering officials to step up ongoing surveillance measures, particularly at international airports. Chairing a high-level meeting to review the government’s preparedness for Covid-19 following the surge in cases in China, Modi called for the need to ensure that all infrastructure is at a high level of preparedness. in terms of equipment, processes and human resources. , the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. The Prime Minister has asked officials to step up testing as well as genomic sequencing efforts. States were asked to share a large number of samples daily with the INSACOG genome sequencing laboratories. During the meeting, a presentation was made on the current global situation of Covid-19. The Prime Minister has been told that India is seeing a steady decline in cases. The Prime Minister advised states to audit Covid-specific facilities to ensure the operational readiness of hospital infrastructure, including oxygen cylinders, PSA plants, ventilators and human resources. READ ALSO : Don’t Panic, We’re Ready, Kejriwal Says After Emergency Covid-19 Meeting During the meeting, Modi urged people to follow Covid-19 standards at all times, especially ahead of the festive season. He called for encouraging precautionary doses, especially for vulnerable and elderly people. The Prime Minister has been informed that there is sufficient availability in terms of medicines, vaccines and hospital beds. He advised regular monitoring of the availability and prices of essential drugs. Highlighting the globally appreciated work of frontline healthcare workers, Modi urged them to continue working in the same selfless and dedicated manner, according to the PMO statement. READ ALSO : Prime Minister Modi leads the way and wears a face mask in Parliament Earlier in the day, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed parliament that states had been asked to carry out genome sequencing of positive samples. Random sampling of international arrivals at airports has begun.

