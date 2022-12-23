January 6 Committee Releases Final Report – Deadline





Days after the January 6 Committee recommended four staggering criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, the panel released its final report tonight.

“Our country has gone too far to allow a defeated president to turn into a successful tyrant by overthrowing our democratic institutions, fomenting violence and, as I have seen, opening the door to those in our country whose hatred and bigotry threaten equality and justice for all Americans,” committee chair Bennie Thompson wrote in his opening statement.

The 845-page document is here.

CNN and MSNBC covered the release as breaking news, but Fox News largely avoided it as the report arrived at 9 p.m. from The Ingraham Angle.

The release comes after the committee began releasing transcripts of committee interviews, including those with Cassidy Hutchinson, the former assistant to chief of staff Mark Meadows, who detailed pressure from Trump loyalists for she cannot recall key details of the events leading up to January 6. Hutchinson, who was one of the committee’s star witnesses, told the panel in September that Stefan Passantino, a former Trump White House attorney who originally represented her, wanted her to focus on protecting Trump. when she appeared before the committee. She also said her boss, Meadows, told her that Trump knew he had lost the election, but continued with his false election claims anyway.

The 18-month investigation has come to an end as control of Congress passes to Republicans next month. The GOP leadership criticized the committee’s work and ostracized Republicans who were among its members: Rep. Liz Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who were not reelected.

As she did earlier this week, Cheney wrote in the report that among the “most shameful discoveries of our hearings” was testimony that Trump was sitting in “the dining room of the Oval Office to watch the violent riot in the Capitol on television”.

“For hours, he did not issue a public statement ordering his supporters to disperse and leave the Capitol, despite urgent pleas from his White House staff and dozens of others to do so,” he said. writes Cheney, calling Trump’s behavior “a dereliction of duty.” and adding: “No man who behaves in this way at this time can ever again hold a position of authority in our country.” He is unfit for any function.

Much of the information in the report was revealed to the public during 11 hearings over the summer and fall, exposing a narrative of the January 6 attack in a way that captivated a wide part of the Washington media and attracted a strong following. Some of the details, like text messages that Fox News host Sean Hannity sent Mark Meadows urging him to try to get Trump to release a statement as the attack unfolded, were published last year.

But the report, like the hearings themselves, was designed to lay out its findings in an easy-to-understand way, even in mammoth length. The report’s first chapter is titled “The Big Lie,” which has become shorthand for Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. The chapter begins with Trump declaring victory on election night, even though millions of mail-in votes, believed to favor Joe Biden, had yet to be counted. “So the President of the United States did something he planned to do long before Election Day: he lied,” the report said. The only adviser who backed Trump’s intention to declare victory that night was Rudy Giuliani, who campaign adviser Jason Miller testified was “definitely drunk” that night.

On Monday, the committee voted to refer four criminal charges against Trump to the Justice Department, including obstruction of official process; conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to make a false statement; and inciting, assisting, or aiding and abetting an insurrection.

“Early on in its hearings, the Committee explained that President Trump and a number of others had developed a series of very specific plans, ultimately having multiple distinct elements, but all with one overriding objective: to obstruct, obstructing or corruptly influencing the counting of electoral votes on January 6, and thereby nullifying the legal results of the election.

The committee also issued a series of recommendations, including banning Trump and others from performing their duties. They note that under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, “a person who has previously sworn to uphold the Constitution of the United States, but has ‘engaged in insurrection’ against it, or has provided “aid or comfort to enemies of the Constitution” may be disqualified from future federal or state office.”

Other recommendations include giving congressional committees a “cause of action” to enforce his subpoenas in federal court because a number of potential witnesses have failed to comply. Other recommendations related to intelligence sharing among federal agencies on violent extremism threats. A proposal to clarify that the vice president’s role in counting electoral votes is ceremonial is set to become law. It was included as part of the year-end omnibus bill, which the Senate passed today and the House will vote on Friday.

Another recommendation concerns social and traditional media, targeting the wealth of misinformation that is spreading among right-wing commentators, podcast hosts and other outlets. Two voting systems companies, Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic, sued Fox News, Newsmax and One America News Network for billions of dollars over post-election claims made by hosts and guests.

“The Committee agrees that individuals remain responsible for their own actions, including their own criminal actions,” the report said. “But congressional jurisdictional committees should continue to assess the policies of media companies that have had the effect of radicalizing their consumers, including by inciting people to attack their own country.”

The report noted instances where Trump also falsely claimed Dominion was involved in election rigging, but the former president has yet to be named by the company as a defendant in a defamation lawsuit.

According to the report, among those weighing in on efforts to reverse the results was Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy.

According to the report, Ruddy “had President Trump’s ear and reportedly spoke with him by phone at least four times prior to December. He passed on a memo to other close advisers to the president recommending that the Trump team persuade one or more Republican-led chambers in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and even Minnesota to “choose a separate competitive voters list”. which, according to the memo, could turn Jan. 6 into “a congressional catfight under the chairmanship of Vice President Pence.” The report also includes a number of references to Maria Bartiromo’s interview with Trump on November 29, 2020, the first he has given since the election, in which he again made numerous unsubstantiated claims about the election.

