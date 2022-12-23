House Jan. 6 Committee Releases 814-Page Final Report, Recommends Banning Donald Trump From Running In 2024





The select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol released its final report shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday night, a few days before Christmas.

The final report, which wraps up an 18-month investigation, details the committees’ findings into the Capitol protests, alleging former President Donald Trump played a key role in motivating them.

“The central cause of January 6 was one man, former President Donald Trump, whom many others followed,” the report said. “None of the events of January 6 would have happened without him.”

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol holds its final meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Across 814 pages, committee members seven Democrats and two Republicans annotate interviews with more than 1,000 witnesses, information obtained from millions of pages of documents, and the contents of 10 public hearings.

HOUSE REPUBLICANS RELEASE COUNTER REPORT ON JAN. 6 SECURITY FAULTS AT THE CAPITOL

The massive report was released after the committee sent referrals to the Justice Department recommending that former President Trump face criminal prosecution.

Removals include obstruction of official congressional process, conspiracy to defraud the federal government, misrepresentation, and incitement, aiding or aiding and abetting an insurrection.

The committees’ unprecedented criminal dismissal carries no formal legal weight, and the final decision on whether or not to pursue the charges will rest with Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice.

TRUMP REFERRED TO DOJ FOR CRIMINAL PROSECUTION BY JANUARY 6 COMMITTEE

Committee members include Chair Bennie Thompson, D-Mississippi, Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Reps. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Pete Aguilar, D- Calif., Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland, Elaine Luria, D-Va., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its final meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington , Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Ms., left. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Here are their findings:

In a foreword written by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, she said the committee “succeeded” in its efforts.

“The select committee charged with investigating the January 6 attack succeeded in bringing clarity and painstakingly demonstrating the fragility of our democracy,” she wrote. “Above all, the work of the Special Committee underscores that our democratic institutions are only as strong as the commitment of those to whom they are entrusted.”

In his own foreword, President Thompson said those who broke into the Capitol “stand dangerously close to succeeding” were it not for law enforcement efforts that “put their lives on the line.” game for hours.

The final report released by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol is pictured Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

Vice President Cheney, who has repeatedly criticized Trump and has openly considered running for president in 2024, said Trump was the first time America has seen a president refuse to peacefully transfer authority after the elections.

“Every president in our history has championed this orderly transfer of power except one. January 6, 2021, marked the first time a U.S. president refused his constitutional duty to peacefully transfer power to the next,” he said. -she writes.

JAN. 6 COMMITTEE RELEASES 154-PAGE EXECUTIVE SUMMARY DETAILING TRUMP’S ILLEGAL CONDUCT, CRIMINAL DISMISSALS

She also wrote that some senior Trump administration officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, have not condoned or cooperated with efforts to stay in power.

“As you read this report, please consider this: Vice President Pence, along with many named officials who surrounded Donald Trump, worked to defeat many of the worst aspects of Trump’s plan to void the election. was not a certainty,” he added. Cheney said.

DEMOCRATS RELEASE REPORT ON TRUMP TAX FILINGS, REVEALING INCOME, TAXES PAID, IRS AUDIT

The committee also recommended an overhaul of the Constitution, including adding a clause to the Fourteenth Amendment to bar those identified in the report, namely Trump, from holding office in the future.

The report reads: “Congressional Jurisdiction Committees should consider creating a formal mechanism to assess whether to bar individuals identified in this report under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment from occupying future federal or state office. The Committee believes that those who have sworn an oath to protect and defend the Constitution and then, on January 6, engaged in an insurrection may be appropriately disqualified and barred from holding government office, whether Federal or State, civilian or military, in the absence of at least two-thirds of Congress acting to remove the disability pursuant to Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment.”

Video of former President Donald Trump plays on a screen, as the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol holds its final meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite)

Trump issued a statement Thursday, following the report, saying it did not call attention to why protesters were gathering in the first place. He also called it a “witch hunt”, echoing his previous criticisms.

“The highly partisan screening committee report deliberately fails to mention Pelosi’s failure to heed my recommendation to use troops in DC, to show the words ‘peacefully and patriotically’ that I used, or to investigate the reason for the protest, voter fraud,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump has officially announced that he will seek the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidency. He is currently leading early polls against other potential candidates, although Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is closing the gap.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The committee released the report just two weeks before the start of the next session of Congress, when Republicans regain a majority in the House of Representatives.

Fox News Tyler Olson, Brianna Herlihy and Chad Pergram contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/house-jan-6-committee-releases-final-814-page-report-recommends-donald-trump-barred-running-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]rketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos