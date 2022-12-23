Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Egypt build battery vehicle factories

Between the close of this year’s climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh and the 2023 climate event scheduled for December 2023 in the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Egypt are all striving to position themselves as new powerhouses of electric vehicles.

Signaling an era where next-generation electric vehicles are being manufactured in a region heavily associated with fossil fuels, automakers in all three countries are seeing new forms of government support and technology-driven partnerships with international automakers.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, has set itself the most ambitious targets for manufacturing electric vehicles.

Last month, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched Saudi Arabia’s first vehicle brand Ceer to design, manufacture and sell sedans and sport utility vehicles targeting consumers in the kingdom and the wider Middle East.

Ceer is a joint venture between Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Chinese manufacturing conglomerate Foxconn, which will license component technology from BMW.

“The development of energy and transport is very close to the heart of the Crown Prince. That is why he has placed the Ceer company under the aegis of the Public Investment Fund, which he directly supervises,” said Joseph Salem. , Travel & Transport Senior Partner at Arthur D. Little. in Riyadh.

The country aims to manufacture more than 150,000 electric cars per year by 2026.

Today, every vehicle on the road in Saudi Arabia is an import.

“The Crown Prince has endorsed the aggressive targets set for the adoption of electric vehicles,” Salem said.

The Salem-based company is working with Saudi officials to implement policies that incentivize replacing a fleet dominated by internal combustion engine cars and buses with electric vehicles.

The consultant said the environmental imperatives and emissions commitments made by the Saudi government to the world are the main driver behind the drive to build electric vehicles in the kingdom.

“However, there is also an economic element that is linked to the equation,” Salem explained.

“The mobility industry today is powered entirely by carbon-emitting vehicles. To move these vehicles, you have to use petroleum which is currently sold locally at a government-subsidized price.”

“By building electric vehicles locally, they can save oil and export it to the outside market. The same logic applies to renewable energy generation efforts in the kingdom,” Salem said.

Egypt

Past attempts to build so-called “national” cars in the region have failed due to quality issues and a lack of enthusiasm for the brand.

In the early 1960s, the compact Egyptian-built “Ramses” symbolized the county’s desire for self-sufficiency.

Although promoted by Egypt’s post-colonial leader, President Gamal Abdel Nasser, Ramses’ five-to-six-car-a-day assembly line and reputation for mechanical unreliability doomed the national brand.

Nasser kept his presidential vehicle, a 1962 Cadillac Fleetwood.

In 1972, the state-owned Al-Nasr Automotive plant stopped production of Ramses.

The Al-Nasr company switched to the production of Fiat models under license from the Turkish manufacturer Tofa.

In January, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi echoed notes on Nasser’s ambition, telling the World Youth Forum in Sharm el-Sheikh that he was personally committed to seeing electric vehicles built in Egypt.

“We moved quickly to partner with many companies to produce electric cars in Egypt,” El-Sisi said. “From 2023, we will produce the first Egyptian electric car.”

At the same event, Hisham Tawfiq, Minister of Public Enterprises, announced that the military company Al-Nasr Automotive was negotiating with Chinese automakers to comply with the presidential directive.

Meanwhile, in the country’s private sector, General Motors and its Egyptian partner Al Mansour Automotive are building a facility to roll out Cadillac’s all-electric midsize luxury Lyriq SUV in Egypt by the end of next year.

GM Middle East plans to launch 13 all-new electric vehicles, creating a lineup of electric vehicles that includes the Chevrolet Bolt Electric Utility, a Hummer EV.

Ahead of the locally organized COP 27 conference, Egypt has made visible progress in building a network of DC fast charging stations needed for an electric fleet.

Infinity Power, a joint venture between Egyptian company Infinity Energy and UAE company Masdar, already operates around 440 charging stations across the country.

The company feeds power to the grid from the massive 37.2 square kilometer (14.4 sq mi) Benban Solar Park in Aswan.

“We expect to see up to seven thousand more electric vehicles on the road in 2023 with an annual increase of 10% going forward,” said marketing manager Karim El Gazzar. “We are delivering on the government’s plans to build a robust ecosystem for electric vehicles.”

Turkey

In 1961, Turkish President Cemal Grsel summoned a group of local engineers to build a car designed and produced entirely in Turkey called Devrim.

This vehicle barely made it through a Republic Day trial from Istanbul to Ankara – and recorded an even shorter production run than the Egyptian Ramses.

But five decades of stable partnerships with Fiat, Renault, Toyota, Honda, Hyundai and Ford have helped Turkey rank thirteenth in the world for car production.

Last year, cars, trucks, motor vehicle parts and accessories were the country’s top exports, generating $25 billion in revenue for Turkey.

Trucks, light commercial vehicles and buses have particularly stood out in Turkey, accounting for almost 40% of its automotive industry in 2020.

And 2022 has seen Turkish assembly lines produce and sell electric vehicles in the truck and bus sector.

Ford Otosan, a joint venture between Ford Motor Co. and Ko Holding, shipped the all-electric E-Transit minivan in April, just two months after US customers began receiving orders from the Kansas City, Missouri plant. .

According to a company statement, Ford’s Otosan plant in Kocaeli, Turkey, plans to start production of the all-electric version of the Transit Custom in the second half of 2023.

“Ford Otosan is investing more than two billion dollars and increasing employment by about 3,000 people to increase vehicle production capacity, including for the next-generation Transit Custom model,” said chief executive Gven zyurt.

Meanwhile, Bursa-based manufacturer Karsan is a leader in minibuses and electric buses, accounting for 90% of Turkish exports.

The company’s electric buses are already on the roads of 16 countries, including the United States. Karsan operates its autonomous e-ATAK on a 4 kilometer course at Michigan State University, just 140 km northwest of America’s auto capital, Detroit.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expresses his enthusiasm for the electric vehicle industry.

“With mass production, our country’s name and our brands in this industry will be well known,” Erdoan said. “The world is moving towards clean energy, and we will never fall behind in this area.”

Erdoan is visibly associated with Turkey’s new electric vehicle maker Togg, which aims to produce 175,000 midsize SUVs a year at its 4,300-worker Gemlik campus about 125 km south of Istanbul.

In an October echo of his predecessor Grsel, the president took First Lady Emine Erdoan with him for a test drive of the Togg on Republic Day.

“Of course, Turkey has the engineering talent and the manufacturing capacity to build a high-end electric car,” said Kaan Kurun, an Istanbul entrepreneur and co-investor with Lorenzo Schmid in the prototype electric vehicle. Swiss “mental” built in 2008.

“I wish Togg’s team could develop an authentic brand story instead of selling it like President Erdoan’s car. Yes, he has a lot of supporters in Turkey, but I don’t think it will be compelling for consumers in Dubai or Dublin,” says Kurun.