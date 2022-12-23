January 6 panel unveils report and describes Trump’s ‘conspiracy’





WASHINGTON (AP) The January 6 House Committees final report claims that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a multi-part conspiracy to overturn the legal results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to prevent his supporters to attack the Capitol, concluding an extraordinary 18-month investigation into the former president and the violent insurgency two years ago.

The 814-page report released Thursday comes after the panel interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses, held 10 hearings and obtained millions of pages of documents. Witnesses, ranging from many of Trump’s closest aides to law enforcement, to some of the rioters themselves, detailed Trump’s actions in the weeks leading up to the insurgency and how his extensive pressure campaign to quash his defeat directly influenced those who brutally overtook the police and smashed the windows and doors of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The central cause of Jan. 6 was one man, former President Donald Trump, whom many others followed, the report reads. None of the events of January 6 would have happened without him.

The insurgency has gravely threatened democracy and put the lives of US lawmakers at risk, the nine-member panel concluded.

In a foreword to the report, outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the findings should be a clarion call to all Americans: Vigilantly protect our democracy and give our vote only to those dedicated to defending our Constitution.

The eight-chapter reports of findings tell the story much as the panel hearings did this summer outlining the many facets of the remarkable plan Trump and his advisers have devised to try to undo President Joe Bidens’ victory. . Lawmakers describe his pressure on states, federal officials, lawmakers and Vice President Mike Pence to outsmart the system or break the law.

Trumps repeated, false claims of widespread voter fraud resonated with his supporters, the committee said, and were amplified on social media, building on the distrust of government he had nurtured during his four years in power. And he did little to stop them when they resorted to violence and stormed the Capitol.

The massive and damning report comes as Trump is running for president again and also faces multiple federal investigations, including inquiries into his role in the insurgency and the presence of classified documents at his Florida estate. This week is particularly busy for him, as a House committee is expected to release his tax returns after years of struggling to keep them private. And Trump has been blamed by Republicans for a worse-than-expected performance in the midterm elections, leaving him in his most politically vulnerable state since winning the 2016 election.

It’s also a final act for House Democrats who are handing over power to Republicans in less than two weeks and who have spent much of their four years in office investigating Trump. Democrats impeached Trump twice, the second time a week after the uprising. He was acquitted by the Senate both times. Other Democratic-led probes have investigated his finances, businesses, foreign ties and family.

On Monday, the panel of seven Democrats and two Republicans formally forwarded its investigation to the Justice Department, recommending that the department investigate the former president for four crimes, including aiding an insurrection. Although the criminal referrals have no legal standing, this is a final statement by the committee after its extensive year-and-a-half investigation.

Trump attempted to discredit the report, calling the committee members thugs and scoundrels as he continued to falsely dispute his 2020 loss.

In response to the panels’ criminal dismissals, Trump said: These people don’t understand that when they come after me, people who love freedom gather around me. It strengthens me.

The committee also began publishing hundreds of transcripts of its interviews. On Thursday, the panel released transcripts of two closed-door interviews with former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who testified in person at one of the summer’s televised hearings and detailed the efforts of Trump to influence the election results and the indifference to the violence as it occurred.

In both interviews, both conducted after her July court appearance, she described how many of Trump’s allies, including her lawyer, pressured her not to say too much during the his discussions with the committee.

___

Follow AP coverage of the Capitol insurgency at https://apnews.com/hub/capitol-siege

___

Associated Press writers Eric Tucker, Farnoush Amiri, Lisa Mascaro, Jill Colvin, Nomaan Merchant and Michael Balsamo contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/2b406a42f8be60fb46443495b08ae0cb The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos