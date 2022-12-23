Governor of Punjab in Pakistan revokes notification of Parvez Elahi as CM





Get to Elahi. Stock Photo | Photo credit: PTI

Pakistan’s Punjab province plunged into a constitutional crisis when Governor Baligur Rehman on Friday, December 23, 2022, denoted Chaudhry Parvez Elahi as Chief Minister with “immediate effect” for failing to comply with his order to obtain a vote of confidence.

The governor, who belongs to the PML(N), took extreme measures to prevent Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan from dissolving the Punjab Assembly.

Former Prime Minister Khan had announced the dissolution of the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Kyber Pakhtaunkhawa where his party is in power to push the federal coalition led by the Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PMLN) to call snap elections.

In the early hours of Friday, the governor issued an order designating Chief Minister Elahi and his cabinet.

“Since the Chief Minister, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi refrained from carrying out a vote of confidence on the day and at the appointed time (last Wednesday), he therefore ceases to exercise his functions with immediate effect. He may however continue to work as Chief Minister of Punjab until his successor is appointed,” the governor said.

To move the court

Mr Elahi, who belongs to PTI’s junior coalition partner Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PMLQ), said he would move the court against the governor’s “unlawful order”.

Senior PTI leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said the governor will have to pay for his “misconduct”.

“The Governor’s Order denoting the Chief Minister and his cabinet has no legal value. Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and his cabinet will continue to function and a reference against him is sent to the President for his removal,” tweeted M Chaudhry.

The PML-N and its allied parties had sworn to use all options to prevent Khan from dissolving the two assemblies. They say the country cannot afford a snap election due to its poor economy.

Legal experts say the ongoing constitutional battle between the Federal and Punjab governments will ultimately be settled in the courts as legal issues arose after Governor Balighur Rehman asked Chief Minister Elahi to seek a vote of confidence at a special assembly session within 48 hours and subsequently denoted him for his failure to comply with his order.

Punjab has not seen political stability since Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted in a vote of no confidence in April and several petitions are still pending in court regarding the election of chief ministers.

Mr Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him because of his independent decisions in foreign policy on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

The former cricketer-turned-politician, who came to power in 2018, is the only Pakistani prime minister to have been ousted in a vote of no confidence in parliament.

He alleged that the vote of no confidence was part of a US-led plot that targeted him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

However, the United States has denied the allegations.

