Covid 19 pandemic not over yet, follow PM Modi protocols

Amid the emergence of new variants of Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday the pandemic was not yet over and ordered officials to step up ongoing surveillance measures, particularly at airports. international.

The Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting to assess the Covid-19 situation in India, the preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics and the status of vaccination.

This high-level review meeting comes against the backdrop of a spike in Covid-19 cases in some countries.

According to the official statement, the Prime Minister was informed that India has seen a steady decline in the number of cases, with the average number of daily cases falling to 153 and weekly positivity to 0.14% in the week ending. on December 22, 2022.

However, 5.9 lakh daily average cases have been reported globally in the past 6 weeks.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to ensure that the entire Covid-19 infrastructure at all levels is maintained at a high level of readiness in terms of equipment, processes and human resources.

He advised states to audit facilities specific to Covid-19 to ensure the operational readiness of hospital infrastructure, including oxygen cylinders, PSA plants, ventilators and human resources.

The Prime Minister urged everyone to follow appropriate Covid-19 behavior at all times, particularly in view of the upcoming festive season, including wearing masks in crowded public places. The Prime Minister also insisted that the precautionary dose be encouraged, especially for vulnerable and elderly groups.

The Prime Minister has been informed that there is adequate availability in terms of medicines, vaccines and hospital beds.

He advised regular monitoring of the availability and prices of essential drugs.

Highlighting the globally appreciated work of frontline healthcare workers, the Prime Minister urged them to continue to work in the same selfless and dedicated way.