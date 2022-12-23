Donald Trump news today: January 6 committee releases final report as revelations rock Trumpworld





January 6 panel chair says Trump broke US election faith in last session

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol released its final report Thursday night, explaining why it recommended Donald Trump and others face criminal charges. for the insurrection.

Prior to publication, the panel released a trove of transcripts from 34 Trump supporters and allies, including Roger Stone, Alex Jones and leaders of far-right groups the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, who argued the Fifth throughout. or at least part of their talks.

Following this initial release, transcripts of Cassidy Hutchinson’s explosive testimony before the committee have also been released, providing insight into Trumpworld’s reaction to the prospect of the January 6 inquiry and confirming and adding much of what she said in the public hearing earlier this year. .

Meanwhile, in addition to the transcripts, Mr. Trump’s tax returns have also been released after the House Ways and Means Committee voted on Tuesday to release six years of documents. It emerged that the Internal Revenue Service failed to audit Mr. Trump during his first two years in the White House. The House has since passed legislation on IRS audits of presidents.

Key PointsJanuary 6 Committee releases final reportReport recommends barring Trump from office again Pro-Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro, architect of fake voter conspiracy, report says William Barr was ‘forced to spill one lie after another” Members of the Proud Boys texted Alex Jones during the attackCassidy Hutchinson says Trumpworld committee lawyer wanted to downplay her role

Julie Fancelli, the heiress of the Publix supermarket chain that funded the bus transportation of hundreds of Trump supporters who attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021, tried to avoid answering questions before the select committee of the House on January 6 citing a litany of sometimes irrelevant amendments to the U.S. Constitution, as well as his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Andrew Feinberg took a look at his evasive testimony.

Oliver O’Connell23 December 2022 06:30

1671775258Trump refused to act as riot unfolded, report says

The January 6 Committee report claimed that former President Donald Trump refused to act as the riot unfolded on January 6, 2021.

President Trump did not contact a single senior national security official during the day. Not at the Pentagon, or the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice, the FBI, the Capitol Police Department or the DC Mayor’s office, the committee said in its report by CNN.

As confirmed by Vice President Pence, President Trump did not even try to reach his own vice president to make sure Pence was safe.

(Reuters)

Sravasti Dasgupta23 December 2022 06:00

1671773458Report recommends barring Trump from holding office again

The committee’s Jan. 6 report recommended that former President Donald Trump be barred from office again. The recommendation is part of the findings of the panel’s final report, CNN reported.

The panel refers to a section of the Constitution which states that a person who has sworn to support the US Constitution but has engaged in insurrection or aided or comforted enemies of the Constitution may be disqualified.

The former president and others were referred by the committee to the Justice Department for aiding or assisting an insurgency.

The report also calls on congressional jurisdictional committees to create a formal mechanism to assess whether such individuals violating this section of the 14th Amendment should be barred from future federal or state office.

FILE – Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for third time at Mar-a-Lago

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Sravasti Dasgupta23 December 2022 05:30

1671771600Trump wrote incredibly gracious transfer note to Biden, book says

Donald Trump spent his final days in the Oval Office claiming the election was rigged and skipped the nomination of his successors, but penned a surprisingly gracious transfer note to Joe Biden, according to a new book.

Shweta Sharma has the story.

Oliver O’Connell23 December 2022 05:00

1671769858Report identifies pro-Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro as architect of fake voter plot

The Jan. 6 committee report identified pro-Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro as the original architect of the legally dubious fake voter plan, CNN reported.

The bogus election plan emerged from a series of legal memoranda written by legal counsel outside the Trump campaign, Kenneth Chesebro, according to the report.

He said Mr Chesebro sent a memo to then-Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani after a request from Trump campaign official Boris Epshteyn for a strategy from the President of the Senate.

The strategy incorrectly asserted that the vice president could choose presidential voters to count during the joint session of Congress on January 6.

President Trump in the days immediately leading up to Jan. 6, Chesebro, a Boston and New York-based attorney recruited to help the Trump campaign as pro bono legal counsel, was central to creating the plan, says The report.

Memos from Chesebro from Nov. 18, Dec. 9, and Dec. 13, as noted below, laid the groundwork for the plans.

Capitol Riot Investigation

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Sravasti Dasgupta23 December 2022 04:30

1671768058January 6 committee releases final report on Trump-fueled Capitol riot

Members of the Jan. 6 committee released their long-awaited final report late Thursday evening.

The 800-plus-page document clearly focused primarily on the actions and rhetoric of former President Donald Trump. Several chapters were titled with now infamous quotes from the ex-president, including his prediction that protests in Washington would be wild.

John Bowden, Andrew Feinberg have the details:

Sravasti Dasgupta23 December 2022 04:00

1671766200Mike Lindell cut in the middle of his sentence by his own lawyer during an interview

Conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell was interrupted by his attorney during a live broadcast as he spoke about anomalies in Florida’s 2022 gubernatorial race.

The My Pillow leader and staunch Trump supporter, who has earned infamy for his longtime attempts to help overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, was talking about wanting to audit the Florida election on Tuesday during a an appearance on his show The Lindell Report.

Oliver O’Connell23 December 2022 03:30

1671764341January 6 committee releases final report on Trump-fueled Capitol riot

The House Jan. 6 committee released its final report on the Capitol insurgency, the culmination of Donald Trump’s efforts to void the 2020 election.

John Bowden23 December 2022 02:59

1671760800 Informant warned the FBI weeks before Jan. 6 of impending violence from Trump’s call to arms’

The FBI was warned as early as mid-December 2020 that far-right groups viewed Donald Trump’s tweets as a call to arms in the campaign to overturn the 2020 election, NBC News reported Wednesday.

The new revelation comes in the form of an email from an FBI informant obtained by the outlet. According to NBC, the confidential FBI source remains the one the bureau uses to stay informed about the far-right in America, and in the weeks leading up to Jan. 6, she was actively sending hundreds of pages of reports to the agency.

John Bowden has the story.

Oliver O’Connell23 December 2022 02:00

1671755400Former Trump aide told committee Jan. 6 of Trumpworld-funded lawyer’s efforts to diminish her role

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson told the House committee on Jan. 6 that a lawyer paid for by former President Donald Trump’s political organization had gone to great lengths to lobby for that he is testifying in a way favorable to the ex-president and his allies, including pushing her to say she did not remember things that could have been detrimental to Mr. Trump, working to get him a job during that his testimony was planned, and even conveying the substance of his testimony to the former president himself.

Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington DC.

Oliver O’Connell23 December 2022 00:30

