China sanctions 2 US citizens for action on Tibet – CBS17.com





BEIJING (AP) China has sanctioned two U.S. citizens in retaliation for Washington’s action against human rights abuses in Tibet, the government said on Friday, amid an ongoing standoff between parties over the treatment by Beijing to religious and ethnic minorities. The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Todd Stein and Miles Yu Maochun, as well as their immediate family members, would be banned from entering China. Any assets they had in China would be frozen and they would be banned from contact with people or organizations in China. The notice said the measures were in response to US sanctions against two Chinese citizens under the guise of human rights issue in Tibet. Neither could be immediately reached for comment. On December 9, the United States imposed sanctions on Wu Yingjie, Tibet’s top official from 2016 to 2021, and Zhang Hongbo, the region’s police chief since 2018. Our actions are further aimed at disrupting and deterring the arbitrary detention and physical abuse of members of minority religious groups from the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in the Tibet Autonomous Region,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken in announcing the penalties. An accompanying Treasury Department notice said that Wu was responsible for policies of stability in Tibet whose implementation involved serious human rights abuses, including extrajudicial executions, physical violence, arbitrary arrests and mass detentions. He said that during Zhang’s tenure, the police engaged in serious human rights abuses, including torture, physical abuse and killing of prisoners, including those arrested on religious and religious grounds. policies. The Chinese announcement gave no specific charges against Stein and Yu. Stein has served as Deputy Director of Staff on the Congressional Executive Committee on China since 2021 and previously served as Senior Advisor to Under Secretary of State for Civil Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Sarah Sewall, including as a staff officer on Tibetan issues. Previously, he was director of government relations with the watchdog group International Campaign for Tibet. Chinese-born Yu is a top scholar who taught at the United States Naval Academy and a notorious critic of Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping’s regime. He served as a key adviser for China under former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. In recent years, China has passed legislation imposing reciprocal sanctions against foreigners from the US, EU and other countries for perceived harm to its national interests. Washington and others have compiled a long list of Chinese officials banned from visiting or transacting with their financial institutions, ranging from the leader of the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong to local officials accused of human rights abuses. male. China says Tibet has been part of its territory for centuries, although supporters of exiled Buddhist leader the Dalai Lama say it was functionally independent for most of that time. Communist forces invaded in 1950 and China has ruled the Himalayan region with an iron fist ever since, imposing ever-tighter surveillance and travel restrictions since the last uprising against rule in Beijing in 2008. Long prison sentences prison in appalling conditions are imposed for acts of defiance, including defending the region’s unique language and Buddhist culture from attempts at assimilation. China has also been accused of detaining hundreds of thousands of Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in re-education camps as part of a campaign to wipe out their native language and culture, including through adoptions. forced and sterilizations. China denies the accusations, saying it has only been fighting terrorism, separatism and religious extremism.

